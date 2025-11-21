[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art – December 2025 Issue ]

Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” — A gentle reminder that hardship gives way to renewal.

季節の言技：「冬来たりならば春遠からじ」— 辛い時期の向こうに、必ず芽吹きがある。

This “Voice-Word Art” section introduces seasonal words related to the time of year. Enjoy the timeless beauty of these artistic expressions.

この「言技」セクションでは、季節にちなんだ季語を紹介しています。時代を超えて響く言葉のアート（言技）をお楽しみください。

“If winter has come, spring is not far away.”

「冬来たりならば 春遠からじ」

“Fuyu kitaru naraba, haru tōkaraji” — literally, “If winter comes, spring is not far behind.” The phrase comforts with a simple promise: seasons turn, hardships pass, and renewal follows. It evokes the image of a landscape under snow whose stillness is only temporary, for beneath the cold the seeds of spring are already waiting. Used both literally (about seasons) and metaphorically (about life’s trials), it is a gentle reminder to hold on through the hard months.

『冬来たりならば春遠からじ』は、冬が来てもやがて春が訪れるように、困難のあとには必ず好転があると慰め励ますことわざです。雪に閉ざされた景色の向こうに、やがて芽吹く若葉や柔らかな日差しを想像させるこの言葉は、厳しい時期にこそ希望を忘れない心を促します。季節の移ろいに寄せた比喩であり、人生の逆境や時節の辛さを語るときにそっと差し出される言葉でもあります。

■ Meaning / 意味

fuyu: winter; a time of cold and dormancy.

冬：寒さと休眠の季節

kitari: comes; the arrival of something (here, winter).

来たり：来ること。到来。

naraba: if / when.

ならば：もし／〜ならば。

haru: spring; renewal, warmth, growth.

春：再生、暖かさ、成長の季節。

tookaraji: will not be far; archaic negative form meaning “is not distant” — here, “will soon come.”

遠からじ：「遠くないだろう」という古語の否定表現。

■Usage / 使う場面

Aya: I’m down — the project’s not going well.

あや：プロジェクトがうまくいかなくて落ち込んでるの。

Naoki: Don’t rush. This is a hard time, but if winter has come, spring isn’t far behind. A breakthrough will surely sprout — let’s move forward together with hope.

なおき：焦らないで。今は厳しいけど、冬来たりならば春遠からじだよ。必ず打開の芽が出るから、一緒に希望を持って進もう。

—–

Michiko: It’s cold, and on top of that, it’s snowing.

みちこ：今日は寒い上に、雪だね。

Yuuto: Yes. But if winter comes, spring isn’t far behind. Let’s look forward to the first buds of spring.

ゆうと：そうだね。でも、冬来たりならば春遠からじ。 春の芽吹きを楽しみにしよう。