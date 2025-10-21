[NIHONGO DO – Voice-word Art – November 2025 Issue ]

Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “The fuller the grain, the lower it bows”

季節の言技：実るほど頭を垂れる稲穂かな

This “Voice-Word Art” section introduces seasonal words related to the time of year. Enjoy the timeless beauty of these artistic expressions.

この「言技」セクションでは、季節にちなんだ季語を紹介しています。時代を超えて響く言葉のアート（言技）をお楽しみください。

“The fuller the grain, the lower it bows” | 「実るほど頭を垂れる稲穂かな」

“Minoru hodo, kōbe o tareru, inaho kana” is a proverb that compares a ripe stalk of rice bending under the weight of its grains to a person whose accomplishments bring humility rather than pride. The image is simple and vivid: when rice becomes heavy with grain, the stalks bow low to the earth. Similarly, those who have gained knowledge, skill, or success often show modesty and restraint—true maturity that does not need to boast. The phrase praises quiet dignity and the graceful modesty that accompanies real achievement.

「実るほど頭を垂れる稲穂かな」とは、実り豊かな稲の穂が重さで自然に頭を垂れる様子を、人の成熟と謙虚さにたとえたことわざです。たわわに実った稲は自らの重みでしなり、地面に頭を向けます。人もまた、知恵や力量が深まるほど、むしろ控えめになり、誇示しない謙虚さを示す——そうした内面的な成熟を讃える言葉です。

■ Meaning / 意味



Minoru hodo: The more one ripens; figuratively, the more one achieves or matures.

実るほど：成熟したり成果を得るほど、という意味です。

Kōbe o tareru: To bow the head; an image of modesty and deference.

頭を垂れる：謙虚にうなだれる、慎み深く振る舞うさまを表します。

Inaho: A stalk or ear of rice; the concrete image anchoring the proverb.

稲穂：稲の穂。具体的な自然の像が表現の中心です。

Kana: A classical sentence-ending particle that adds a reflective or admiring tone.

かな：感嘆や省察を付け加える古語の終助詞で、味わい深い響きを与えます。

■Usage / 使う場面

Sato: You’ve become department head, but you still treat everyone so kindly.

佐藤：課長になったのに、みんなに対して変わらず親切だね。

Suzuki: I learned a lot from my mentors. There’s still much to learn.

鈴木：先輩方から学んだことが多いです。まだまだ勉強中です。

Sato: Truly—the fuller the grain, the lower it bows

佐藤：まさに「実るほど頭を垂れる稲穂かな」だね。

—



Sarah: He aced the competition, but he didn’t brag at all.

サラ：彼、コンテストで優勝したのに全然自慢しないんだよ。

Michelle: Right—real skill often comes with quiet humility.

ミシェル：そうね。本当に実力のある人は静かに謙虚なものだよね。

Sarah: It’s like minoru hodo, kōbe o tareru, inaho kana.

サラ：まさに「実るほど頭を垂れる稲穂かな」って感じだね。