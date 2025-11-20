Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “If winter comes, can spring be far behind?” — A gentle reminder that hardship gives way to renewal.
季節の言技：「冬来たりならば春遠からじ」— 辛い時期の向こうに、必ず芽吹きがある。 Considering Prime Minister Takaichi’s “Abandoning Work-Life Balance” Statement
高市総理の「ワーク・ライフ・バランスを捨てる」発言を考える
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 21, 2025
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leave – December 2025 Issue]
Seasonal Word Leaves: “Shiwasu” — year-end bustle and quiet winter pockets across the islands.
季節の言の葉：日本の12月「師走」— 年の瀬の慌ただしさと、各地に残る静かな冬景色。
Shiwasu expresses the bustle of the year’s end. Schedules fill up, gifts are chosen, and the streets grow busy. In some villages the snow arrives and everything falls silent; along the coast, markets brim with winter fish. From year-end cleanings and the exchange of seasonal gifts (oseibo) to steaming nabe and families gathered around the kotatsu — these small vignettes of year-end life are what we collect and share.
師走は年の終わりの慌ただしさを表します。手帳が埋まり、贈り物が選ばれ、街は忙しく動きます。雪に閉ざされ静まる里もあれば、沿岸では寒魚が並ぶ市場もあります。大掃除やお歳暮、湯気立つ鍋、こたつを囲む団らん──年の瀬の暮らしに息づく、そんな日常の断片を拾い集めてお届けします。
Topics in Japan
- “Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」November 28, 2025
- Halloween in the Sand Dunes!? Tottori’s Unique Party
ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティーNovember 28, 2025
- “Fukihara” 「フキハラ」November 28, 2025
- Discovering Shikoku through Flavor, Flowers, and Faith
味・花・祈りで巡る四国の旅November 24, 2025
- Restroom
レストルームNovember 24, 2025
