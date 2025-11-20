[NIHONGO DO – Word Leave – December 2025 Issue ]

Seasonal Word Leaves: “Shiwasu” — year-end bustle and quiet winter pockets across the islands.

季節の言の葉：日本の12月「師走」— 年の瀬の慌ただしさと、各地に残る静かな冬景色。

Shiwasu expresses the bustle of the year’s end. Schedules fill up, gifts are chosen, and the streets grow busy. In some villages the snow arrives and everything falls silent; along the coast, markets brim with winter fish. From year-end cleanings and the exchange of seasonal gifts (oseibo) to steaming nabe and families gathered around the kotatsu — these small vignettes of year-end life are what we collect and share.

師走は年の終わりの慌ただしさを表します。手帳が埋まり、贈り物が選ばれ、街は忙しく動きます。雪に閉ざされ静まる里もあれば、沿岸では寒魚が並ぶ市場もあります。大掃除やお歳暮、湯気立つ鍋、こたつを囲む団らん──年の瀬の暮らしに息づく、そんな日常の断片を拾い集めてお届けします。

