Wisdom for Disaster Reduction Inherited in Earthquake-prone Japan – 地震大国・日本で受け継がれてきた減災の知恵

[Close Up Japan – March 2024 Issue]

On January 1st, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred in the Noto region of Ishikawa Prefecture.

石川県の能登地方で1月1日に、マグニチュード7.6の地震が発生しました。

The Earth is covered by over ten plates, and the Japanese archipelago, located at the collision zone of four of these plates, causes frequent earthquakes and volcanic activities.

地球は十数枚のプレートで覆われていますが、その内4枚のプレートの衝突部にある日本列島は、地震や火山活動がが ひんぱんに起こります。

Furthermore, during summer, it becomes a pathway for typhoons forming in the southeast sea, with numerous typhoons affecting one after another.

また、夏には南東の海上で発生する台風の通り道となり、大小の台風が次々と来襲します。

With 70% of its land covered by mountains and numerous steep and fast-flowing rivers, Japan is prone to typhooninduced landslides and flooding.

国土の7割が山地であり、勾配[こうばい]が急で流れが速い河川が多い日本は、台風による土砂災害や氾濫が起きやすいのです。

Japan faces numerous conditions that make it susceptible to natural disasters.

日本は、自然災害を受けやすい条件が数多く揃っています。

However, within this unstable and challenging natural environment, various technologies and innovations have been developed to survive, contributing to the advancement of its culture.

しかしながら、こうした不安定かつ過酷な自然環境の中で生き延びるための工夫がさまざまな技術を生み、文化の発展につながりました。

The Horyu-ji Five-story Pagoda, constructed in the 7th century, boasts a history of over 1300 years and stands as the world’s oldest existing wooden structure.

7世紀に創建された「法隆寺五重塔」は、現存する世界最古の木造建築として1300年以上の歴史を誇ります。

Japan’s ancient seismic isolation and vibration control techniques have been passed down to the present day, with the Tokyo Skytree, towering at 634 meters, incorporating the high-rise construction technology of this Five-story Pagoda.

日本古来の制振・免震の技術は現代に受け継がれ、634メートルの高さを誇る東京スカイツリー（東京都墨田区）には、この「五重塔」の高層建築技術が採用されています。

Japanese people have inherited wisdom and efforts for disaster reduction, accepting both the richness and severity of nature to minimize damage.

日本人は、自然の豊かさと厳しさのどちらも受け入れ、被害を最小限に抑える「減災」の知恵と努力を先人から受け継いできました。

文: 小池タカエ

Writer: KOIKE Takae