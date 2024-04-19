With Prayers and Wishes for Noto – 能登へ祈りと願いを込めて

[Cover Story – May 2024 Issue]

The Noto Peninsula Earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture occurred this year on New Year’s Day, with 1,540 people reported as casualties by mid-April. Especially in Suzu City, where the damage was significant, water supply remains cut off in most areas even now.

今年の元旦に発生した石川県能登半島地震は、4月中旬までに1,540人の人的被害が報告されています。特に被害が大きかった珠洲市では、ほとんどの地域で今も断水が続いています。

The cover of this month’s issue features “Hokuriku Reconstruction Praying Daruma” by BUNTA iNOUE, expressing wishes for the swift recovery of the disaster-stricken areas. Daruma is one of the icons of Japanese culture, with its origins traced back to Bodhidharma, the founder of Zen Buddhism.

今月号の表紙は、被災地の早期復興への願いを込めて、井上文太氏作の 「北陸復興祈りダルマ」です。ダルマは日本文化のアイコンの一つですが、 その起源は禅宗の開祖である達磨大師にあります。

Bodhidharma originated from India and established Zen Buddhism in China during the 5th to 6th centuries. His famous nine-year meditation facing a wall, known as “wall-gazing for nine years,” spread Zen Buddhism to Japan along with its legend, giving rise to the Daruma . It’s said that Daruma lacks arms and legs because Bodhidharma, after long periods of seated meditation, lost the use of his limbs.

達磨大師はインド出身で、5 ～ 6世紀にかけて中国で禅宗を確立しました。9年間壁を見つめる修行「面壁九年」が有名で、日本にもその伝説とともに禅宗が伝わり、ダルマが生まれました。ダルマに手足がないのは、達磨大師が長い座禅の修行の末、両腕と両足が使えなくなったことに由来すると言われています。

Daruma weights the bottom, so it will stand up again even if it falls. Therefore, even when facing life’s adversities, Daruma stands up without giving up. It has become an item that teaches the spirit of “fall seven times, stand up eight,” transforming failures into blessings. This “Praying Daruma” depicts praying hands and the prefectural flower of the disaster-stricken area.

ダルマには底に重りがついており、転んでも起き上がります。そのため、ダルマは人生の逆境に直面しても諦めずに立ち直り、失敗を福に変えていく 「七転び八起き」の精神を教えてくれ るアイテムになっています。この「祈りダルマ」には、祈りの手と被災地の県花が描かれています。

Although it’s a creation, the crane eyebrows and turtle beard incorporate the traditional “Takasaki Daruma” design from Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, which boasts the highest production of Daruma dolls in Japan (certified as a traditional local craft).

創作でありながら、眉の鶴と髭の亀は、ダルマ生産量日本一を誇る群馬県高崎市の「高崎だるま」（ ふるさと伝統工芸品認定）の伝統的なデザインを取り入れています。