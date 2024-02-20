Train color fashion
Highlights, Language

着鉄 – Train color fashion

Train color fashion – Kitetsu – 着鉄

[New Expressions and Buzzwords – March 2024 Issue]

 

It’s about coordinating fashion with the same color scheme as the train carriages.

鉄道の車体と同じ配色のファッションをすることです。

A woman who posts photos with that train on social media came up with the name.

その鉄道と一緒に写真を撮り、SNSに投稿している女性が名付けました。

It’s becoming a topic as people say it exudes love for trains.

「鉄道への愛を感じる」と話題になっています。

Related Posts

Japanese tea we don’t want to lose
A Culture of Ambiguous Expressions and Implicit Understanding
One can for new expressions and busswords
One-can – ワン缶
Flag of Panama
For World Peace and Economic Stability

Leave a Reply

Information From Hiragana Times

Topics in Japane Category

Products