着鉄 – Train color fashion
- Hiragana Times
- Feb 20, 2024
Train color fashion – Kitetsu – 着鉄
[New Expressions and Buzzwords – March 2024 Issue]
It’s about coordinating fashion with the same color scheme as the train carriages.
鉄道の車体と同じ配色のファッションをすることです。
A woman who posts photos with that train on social media came up with the name.
その鉄道と一緒に写真を撮り、SNSに投稿している女性が名付けました。
It’s becoming a topic as people say it exudes love for trains.
「鉄道への愛を感じる」と話題になっています。
Information From Hiragana Times
- March 2024 issue is now on sale!February 19, 2024
- February 2024 issue is now on sale!January 22, 2024
- January 2024 issue is now on sale!December 20, 2023
Topics in Japan
- One-can – ワン缶February 20, 2024
- Calls for Abolishing the Treatment of Pets as Cargo and Allowing Them to Board With Passengers in the CabinFebruary 20, 2024
- Everything is Going to be AlrightFebruary 20, 2024
- Blades imbued with a sacred radiance, housing the soulFebruary 20, 2024
- The Canvas of Cultural Fusion: The Allure of PanamaFebruary 20, 2024
Topics in Japane Category
- Business (117)
- Entertainment (78)
- Events (2)
- Food (44)
- Highlights (539)
- Hot Events (1)
- Language (45)
- Living (5)
- People (107)
- Society (143)
- Spots (1)
- Travel (80)
Products
- Print version ¥9,900 – ¥46,900
- APP Version ¥7,200 – ¥29,900
- APP+Print Version ¥13,900 – ¥49,900