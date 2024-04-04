A Daily-evolving, Incredibly Delicious Ramen – 日々進化する、美味しすぎるラーメン

[Japan Style – April 2024 Issue]

Steaming hot ramen is placed in front of you, and as the steam rises gently from the bowl, you blow on it to cool it down and then slurp up the noodles. Next, you sip the soup. The noodles and soup blend, permeating throughout your entire body. It’s a moment where you can become insanely happy.

熱々のラーメンが目の前に出され、丼から湯気がふわふわっと立ち昇っているところをフーフ―しながら麺をすすりあげる。次にスープをゴクリ。麺とスープが一体になって身体中にしみわたる。めちゃくちゃ幸せになれる瞬間です。

Throughout Japan, it’s safe to say that there are ramen shops everywhere, as the Japanese are fond of ramen. Some ramen critics explore different shops almost daily, ramen YouTubers with over 1.5 million followers publishing books, streets called “Ramen Yokocho” lined with ramen shops, and popular establishments always have long queues. Guidebooks and TV shows frequently feature ramen, and there are even ramen museums.

日本全国、どこにいってもラーメン屋があると言ってもよいほど、日本人はラーメン好きです。毎日のように食べ歩くラーメン評論家がいたり、フォロワーが150万人を超えるラーメンユーチューバーが本を出版したり、ラーメン屋が軒を連ねるラーメン横丁なる通りもあり、人気店にはいつも行列ができています。ガイドブックやテレビ番組でもしょっちゅう特集が組まれ、博物館まであるほどです。

Recently, there has been attention on ramen as a tourist attraction, with instances like Hollywood actors visiting ramen shops in Roppongi and photos of athletes who have come to Japan to eat at popular ramen shops in Harajuku being posted on social media.

最近では、六本木のラーメン屋にハリウッド俳優が来ていたとか、来日したアスリートが原宿の人気ラーメン店で食べている写真がSNSに投稿されるなど、観光目的の一つとしても注目されています。

On the gourmet review site “Tabelog,” there are currently 860,000 registered ramen shops nationwide (as of February 2024). Some enthusiasts eat ramen once a day, and some frequent the same shop regularly. There are many ramen shops with long lines; at popular ones, you must be prepared to wait in line. Since flavors vary greatly, one should not judge all ramen based on just one bowl. Furthermore, it’s a fact that if the shop owner slacks off, fans can quickly lose interest. In a fiercely competitive world, constant effort is necessary to refine the flavor.

グルメレビューサイト「食べログ」には、ラーメン屋として登録されている店が全国に86万軒（2024年2月現在）もあります。好きな人は一日一度は食べ、同じ店に通いつめる人もいます。行列のできるラーメン店も多々あり、人気店では並ぶことを覚悟しなければなりません。味も千差万別ですので、１杯食べてすべてを語ってはいけません。さらに、店主が気を抜くとあっと言う間にファンの心が離れてしまうのも事実です。味を磨き上げるためには不断の努力が必要な、競争の激しい世界だとも言えるでしょう。

Even if we simply say “ramen” in one word, the taste and the way of eating vary. There are four main flavors: miso, soy sauce, salt, and tonkotsu. The soup is made by boiling 10 to 40 ingredients such as meat and vegetables, adding broth made from kombu and bonito flakes to give it flavor. Pale yellow noodles made with “kansui water” are boiled separately and added to the soup, topped with cha-shu- (roasted pork fillet), menma made from bamboo shoots, and chopped green onions as the basic toppings.

ひと言で「ラーメン」と言っても味や食べ方はさまざまです。味は大きく分けて、みそ、しょうゆ、塩、とんこつの4つ。肉や野菜など10～40種類の食材を煮込んだものに昆布や鰹節でとった出汁を加え、味をつけてスープにします。そこに「かん水」を使って作られた黄色い麺を別に茹でて入れ、チャーシュー（煮豚）、タケノコを加工したメンマ、刻みネギをのせるのが基本です。

Some ramen boast the aroma of fragrant oils and dried fish, others offer a subtle taste of seafood umami, while there are those with a refreshing flavor or hearty, oily richness—ramen’s world is profoundly diverse. Toppings, of course, add another layer of ingenuity. Among the ramen chefs are former French restaurant and top-tier traditional Japanese inn chefs, as well as newcomers from the apparel industry—each with their unique backgrounds. Every shop has its own story and its flavor. Ramen is filled with such allure.

香味油や煮干しの香りがただようもの、魚介の旨味がじんわりと感じられるもの、さっぱりした味わいのものもあれば、ボリュームたっぷりで脂ぎったものなど、ラーメンの世界は奥が深いものです。もちろんトッピングも工夫次第。店主にはフレンチレストランや一流料亭からの転身者、アパレル業界から参入した人などもいて、その経歴はさまざまです。それぞれの店に物語があり、味がある。ラーメンにはそんな魅力が詰まっています。

Ramen typically consists of noodles in warm soup, but there’s also “tsukemen,” where noodles are served on a plate and dipped into warm soup, and “mazesoba,” where noodles are mixed with sauce at the bottom of a bowl, sans soup. Furthermore, there are “local ramen” varieties, each with distinctive regional characteristics.

温かいスープに麺が入っているものが主流ですが、皿に盛られた麺を温かいスープにつけて食べる「つけ麺」、スープがなく器の底にあるタレと麺を混ぜて食べる「まぜそば」もあります。また、「ご当地ラーメン」と呼ばれ、その地域ならではの特徴があるものもあります。

For instance, Sapporo Ramen from Hokkaido is famous for its miso flavor. Due to the cold, they use plenty of fat to create a transparent film on the soup’s surface, preventing it from cooling down quickly. Local corn and butter straight from the pastures are commonly used ingredients. In the same Hokkaido region, Hakodate Ramen features a clear, salty soup. Kitakata Ramen from the Tohoku region uses soy sauce flavor with curled noodles, while Hakata Ramen from Kyushu has a milky white tonkotsu flavor. They use thin, straight noodles and toppings such as red pickled ginger, sesame, and karashi-takana (pickled takana mustard with Chili). In Hakata Ramen, there’s also a system called “kaedama,” where you can order an extra serving of noodles while keeping the soup.

例えば、北海道の札幌ラーメンは味噌味が有名です。寒いため、脂を多めにしてスープの表面に透明の膜を張らせて冷めないようにしています。地域で収穫されたとうもろこしが具材に使われたり、牧場直送のバターがのっていたりします。同じ北海道でも、函館ラーメンは塩味で澄んだスープ。東北の喜多方ラーメンは醤油味のちぢれ麺で、九州の博多ラーメンは白く濁ったとんこつ味。細くまっすぐな麺を使い、トッピングとして紅ショウガや胡麻、辛子高菜などを入れます。博多ラーメンには、スープを残して麺だけをお替わりする替え玉というシステムもあります。

Ramen originated from China and underwent its unique development in Japan. The widespread popularity started with the opening of “Rairaiken” in Asakusa, Tokyo, in 1910. It’s said that they sold up to 3,000 bowls a day at times. After that, new ramen shops emerged one after another, and following the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923, the operation of low-cost food stalls proliferated throughout the Kanto region, requiring minimal capital. In the post-World War II era, when food was scarce and poverty was rampant, cheap and nutritious ramen became a favorite among the common people. Then, with subsequent gourmet trends, a variety of distinctive ramen products were developed one after another.

ラーメンは中国から伝来し、日本独自の発展を遂げました。一般に広がったのは、1910年に開業した東京・浅草の「来々軒」がきっかけです。多い日には1日に3,000杯も売れたのだとか。その後、新たなラーメン店が次々に誕生し、関東大震災（1923年）後は、被災した関東一帯に元手のかからない屋台での営業が急増しました。安くて栄養豊富なラーメンは、食料が乏しく貧しかった第二次世界大戦後、庶民の人気料理となりました。そして、その後のグルメブームとともに、個性的な商品が次々に開発されていきました。

There are popular shops you’d want to visit at least once, renowned establishments that have earned Michelin stars, and new restaurants that keep popping up. For those who can’t make it to the actual location, there’s also the option of ordering to enjoy the taste of those restaurants at home. When you order through a takeout-specialized website, they deliver the dishes frozen, just as they make them in the restaurant, so you only need to heat them in hot water when you’re ready to eat. No matter how far away or how difficult to reach, you can still enjoy ramen from even the most remote or inaccessible shops.

一度は行きたい人気店もあれば、ミシュランの星を獲得する名店もあり、さらに新店がどんどん誕生しています。現地まで行けない方には、自宅でその店の味を堪能できるお取り寄せもあります。お取り寄せ専門サイトで注文すると、お店で作ったそのままを冷凍して届けてくれるので、食べたい時に湯煎するだけ。どんなに遠くても、どんなに行きにくいところにある店のラーメンでも食べられます。

Additionally, we mustn’t forget about instant ramen. Occasionally indulging in it makes you marvel, at “How delicious it is,” and it has undoubtedly served many as emergency food. In 1958, as a groundbreaking product aiming to enrich Japanese diets affordably, the world’s first instant ramen, “Chicken Ramen,” was born. Just pour hot water and wait for 2 minutes—a brilliant option even for a single child to enjoy at home. Its ability for long-term preservation contributed to its explosive success, spreading worldwide. As of 2023, the suggested retail price for a pack of 5 servings of “Chicken Ramen” is 680 yen (excluding tax).

また、忘れてならないのはインスタントラーメンです。たまに食べると「なんて美味しいんだろう」と驚きますし、非常食としてどれだけ多くの人の役に立っていることか。1958年、日本人の食生活を安価で豊かにする画期的な商品として、世界初のインスタントラーメン「チキンラーメン」が誕生しました。お湯をかけて2分待つだけですので、家で子ども1人でも食べられる優れもの。長期保存ができることからも爆発的にヒットし、世界に広まりました。「チキンラーメン」の希望小売価格は2023年現在、袋入り5食パック680円（税抜）です。

The world’s first cup noodle, “Cup Noodle,” packaged in a container, was released in 1971. It’s preservable, convenient to carry, and can be eaten anytime, anywhere. In 2005, it was even eaten in space as the world’s first space ramen. Instant ramen, born in Japan, is now consumed worldwide at a rate of approximately 120 billion servings per year (according to the 2022 World Ramen Association study).

容器に入った世界初のカップ麺「カップヌードル」が発売されたのは1971年。保存がきき、持ち運びに便利で、いつでもどこでも食べられます。2005年には、世界初の宇宙食ラーメンとして宇宙でも食べられました。日本で生まれたインスタントラーメンは、今や全世界で1年間に約1,200億食が食べられています（2022年世界ラーメン協会調べ）。

Ramen, which continues to evolve daily, doesn’t remain stagnant in one place. Though comprised of only three elements—Chinese noodles, soup, and toppings—it’s deceptively simple, yet ramen chefs meticulously consider a variety of ingredients and combinations, relentlessly pursuing their unique flavors. It’s where the crystallization of the blood, sweat, and tears of the ramen shop owners lies.

日々進化し続けるラーメンは、ひとところにとどまっていません。中華麺、スープ、具の３つだけといたってシンプルなだけに、素材の種類や組み合わせを考え抜き、独自の味を追求し続ける。そこには店主たちの血と汗と涙の結晶が詰まっています。

By observing the presentation, you can tell which shop it’s from in the world of ramen, rich in originality. So, please, immerse yourself deeply into it.

盛り付けを見れば、どこの店かわかるほどオリジナリティに富むラーメンの世界に、どうぞ、どっぷりとはまってみてください。

Text: IWASAKI Yumi

文：岩崎由美