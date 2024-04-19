Connecting to the Future, MINGEI – 未来につなげる民藝

[Japan Style – May 2024 Issue]

Approximately 200 years ago, the Industrial Revolution drastically transformed people’s lives. Mechanization enabled mass production, fueling mass consumption and industrializing nearly everything. Technological innovation gave birth to capitalism, divided into capitalists and the working class. It also fostered mass marketing and media, creating numerous brands. The oldest fashion magazine, “VOGUE,” was published in 1892. Various events and objects became fashioned, with celebrity status increasingly celebrated.

今から約200年前の産業革命は、人々の生活を激変させました。機械化によって大量生産が可能となり、大量消費が促ながされ全てが産業化していきました。技術革新は資本家と労働者階級に分断された資本主義を生み、マスマーケティングとメディアを発達させ、数々のブランドを生み出しました。最古のファッション誌「VOGUE」が出版されたのも1892年のことです。さまざまな事象や物がファッシ ョン化され、セレブリティであることが称賛されるようになっていったのです。

About 100 years later, the “Mingei Movement” emerged, advocating for reviving people’s innate aesthetic consciousness. It is believed the idea that beauty lies not in mass-produced goods or famous artists or designers but in everyday objects surrounding us. It’s the belief that beauty lies in everyday objects around us, not in mass-produced items, nor in the names or brands of famous artists or designers. “Even though they may not be labeled as ‘first-class’ or historically esteemed, aren’t there many beautiful things among the items we use in our daily lives? Let’s pay attention to folk crafts that possess a simple and warm beauty. There lies a beauty of randomness, not deliberately pursued sophistication or skill, in these artifacts.” In everyday life, there is beauty in nameless objects called “zakki .” There, the beauty of living emerges. Mingei (folk crafts) are beautiful handmade items made for practical use. And the philosopher YANAGI Soetsu (YANAGI Muneyoshi) led the “Mingei Movement.”

その約100年後。人々が本来持っている美意識を取り戻すことを提唱した「民藝運動」が誕生しました。大量生産された物ではなく、また、逆に有名な作家かやデザイナーなどの名前やブランドがあるわけではない、身近にある物たちが美しいという考えです。「一級」と言われたり、歴史的に評価されているわけではないけれど、普段、私たちが生活の中で使っている物の中に美しい物がたくさんあるではないか。素朴で温かみのある美しさを持民藝品に注目しよう。作為的に趣向を突き詰めて美しくしようとか、技巧を凝らそうとしていない無作為美しさがそこにはあります。いつもの暮らしにある、「雑器」と呼ばれる名もなき物にこそ美がある。そこに、生きることの美しさが現われています。使うことを目的に作られた美しい手作り品が民藝であり、その運動「民藝運動」を主導したのが思想家・柳宗悦です。

The “Mingei Movement,” aimed at spreading this new beauty, was led by Yanagi, along with potters HAMADA Shoji, KAWAI Kanjiro, TOMIMOTO Kenkichi, and the British Bernard LEACH. Eventually, dyer SERIZAWA Keisuke and printmaker MUNAKATA Shiko also joined, expanding it greatly.

こうした新しい美を広める「民藝運動」は、柳を中心に、陶芸家の濱田庄司、河井寛次郎、富本憲吉、イギリス人じんのバーナード・リーチにより進められ、やがてそこに染色家の芹沢銈介、版画家の棟方志功も加わり、大きく広がりました。

They published the magazine “Kogei” and expanded the Mingei Movement nationwide. Yanagi, much like today’s influencers or YouTubers, actively engaged people. Approximately 30 folk craft museums were created in resonance with their philosophy, indicating the immense influence of Yanagi and his associates.

彼らは雑誌「工藝」を発行し、民藝運動を全国に展開していきます。柳は、今で言うインフルエンサーやのように人々を大きく巻き込でいきます。その思想に共鳴して約30もの民藝館が建てられましたから、柳らの影響力がどれほど大きかったか計知しれません。

Yanagi traveled across the country with his companions, seeking out artisans crafting Mingei and traditional handiwork being passed down. They walked to discover the essence of local craftsmanship, unique to each region, known as “Mingei ,” born from the land itself.

柳は仲間と共に全国各地を訪ね歩き、民藝の作り手と、受け継がれている手仕事を探し出しました。その土地で生まれたその土地ならではの手仕事の結晶「民藝」を探して歩いたのです。

Furthermore, living in the same era as the Mingei Movement artists, the painter who had interactions with them was TAKEHISA Yumeji. Contemporary artist BUNTA iNOUE, who gained attention with the special exhibition “Love and Dreams Across Time and Space” at the Takehisa Yumeji Ikaho Memorial Museum, is also one of the artists inspired by mingei . Inoue, focusing on the theme of not merely preserving folk crafts as tradition but linking them to the future, creates “neo-mingei pieces” through collaborations with artists from various genres.

また、柳ら民藝運動家たちと同じ時代を生き、彼らと交流があった画家・竹久夢二との特別展示「時空を超えた愛と夢」（竹久夢路伊香保記念館）で話題になった現代画家の井上文太たも、民藝にインスパイアされたアーティストの一人です。井上氏は、民藝を伝統に留めず、未来へとつなげることを テーマに、さまざまなジャンルのアーティスト たちとのコラボレーションを通じて「ネオ民藝作品」を創り出しています。

In iNOUE’s studio, many items have been “mingeika” through his brushwork. For example, there are gourds, which have been beloved by Japanese people since ancient times. In Japan, gourds were traditionally used as containers for water or sake . With its auspicious, bulbous shape and the ability to keep its contents in a cool state, rather than chilling them, the gourd has once again captured the attention of modern youth, thanks to iNOUE’s designs.

井上氏のアトリエには、氏が筆を入れることで「民藝化」されていった多くの物で溢れています。例えば、古くから日本人に愛されてきたひょうたん。日本では、水や酒を入れる容器として利用されていました。末広がりの縁起が良形である上に、中身が低温に保たれるひょうたんは、井上氏のデザインにより、現代の若者たちを中心に再注目されています。

Furthermore, in our November 2022 issue, we introduced WASARA’s paper tumblers. Made from plant fibers, these products have a texture similar to Japanese paper and are paper vessels that return to the earth without plastic coating. iNOUE adorned these vessels with simple illustrations, much to the delight of visitors at the exhibition venue.

また、本誌2022年11月号「ジャパン製品」でご紹介したWASARA社の紙タンブラー。植物繊維から作られた和紙のような質感のこの製品は、プラスチックコーティングされておらず土に還える紙の器です。井上氏はこの器にシンプルな絵を施こし、展示会場の来場者に喜ばれました。

Turning our gaze overseas, Vanessa De Anda, who thrives as a ceramic artist in New York, is also an artist who pursues the beauty and simplicity of mingei. She is renowned for her works that prioritize the comfort felt when holding them and maintain the natural colors and textures.

海外に目を移せば、ニューヨークで陶芸家として活躍するVanessa De Anda氏も、民藝の美素朴さを追い求めるアーティストです。手に取った際の心地よさと自然そのままの色や質感を重視した作品で定評があります。

People connect with objects, and the joy when encountering them and the sadness when lost, as well as the irretrievable longing, deeply move the heart. This is because they feel affection for objects that mark the same time as their own lives. Craft items are cherished as tangible objects that connect to such spiritual realms.

人は物とつながり、それと出会った時の喜びや失った時の悲しさ、再生産できない切なさに心震わせます。自分たちの人生と同時を刻物たちに愛情を感じるからです。そうした精神の世界につながるためのMINGEI in Our Home Miyoshi family, Kagawa, Japan 具体的な物として、工芸品は愛されています。

Currently, we live in a standardized world. Everyone is enclosed within their smartphones, able to acquire anything with just a click of the purchase button on Amazon.

現在、私たちは画一的な世界に生きています。誰もがスマートフォンの中に閉じこもり、Amazonの購入ボタンを押すだけでどんな物でも手に入れられます。

What about environmental issues? Are terms and activities like SDGs, Sustainable, and Eco becoming mere fads? Are we simply satisfying ourselves by using those words? Is there a fulfilling world beyond prioritizing cost performance or time performance?

環境問題に関してはどうでしょうか。SDGsやサステナブル、エコという言葉や活動自体がファッション化していないか。その言葉を使うことだけで自己満足していないか。コスパやタイパを重視する先に心が満される世界はあるのか？

Humans should naturally be able to find beauty in the “ordinary.” They should be able to love and appreciate ordinary things. In times where coexistence and mutual thriving are demanded, perhaps it’s the spirit of mingei that we need.

人間は本来、「普通」の中にある美を見けることができるはずです。普通にある物を愛し、感動することができる。共存・共生が求められる今こそ、民藝の心が必要なのではないでしょうか。

There are various theories regarding the etymology of the “min” in “mingei,” but fundamentally, it is considered to represent the common people who live their daily lives peacefully. On the other hand, the character “藝” (gei) with the radical “艹” (kusa kanmuri) can be interpreted as planting seedlings in the soil and nurturing them carefully. Therefore, “mingei” is thought to mean creating objects as people till the soil together, nurturing living plants, and fostering bonds among people.

「民藝」の「民」の語源については諸説ありますが、本質的には、日常を穏やかに暮す庶民を表すと考えられています。一方で「艹」のある「藝」は、土に苗を植て丁寧に育てると捉えることができます。したがって「民藝」は、人々が共に土を耕し、命ある草木を育てるように物を作って人々の絆を生み出、という意味があると考えられます。

The dandelion smiling at our feet stretches its roots into even the hardest soil to live, extends its stem, blooms, and then transforms into fluffy seeds, carried far away in the wind. Its functional, beautiful, and tenacious form is endearing. The dandelion seems to share the same kind of “essence” as mingei.

足元で微笑んでいるたんぽぽは、生きるためにどんな硬い土にも根を張り、茎を伸ばし、花を開かせ、綿毛になると風に乗って遠くまで飛でいきます。機能的で美しく、そして健気な姿が愛おしい。たんぽぽには、民藝と同「血」のようなものが通っているように感じられます。

Mingei nurture our hearts. To hold dear feelings towards objects. That, we believe, could be the starting point for solving environmental issues. Objects speak to us. Surely, there are MINGEI around you, too. So, let’s begin communicating with these objects.

民藝は私たちの心を育ててくれます。物に対して愛おしい気持を持。それこそが環境問題の解決の糸口になるように思います。物たちは、語りかけています。きっとあなたの周にもMINGEIが存在しているはずです。さあ、物たちとのコミュニケーションを始ましょう。

Text: IWASAKI Yumi + TARUISHI Koji

文：岩崎由美+ 樽石幸治