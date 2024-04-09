English Words are Increasingly Used in Everyday Life
Hiragana Times
- Apr 09, 2024
English Words are Increasingly Used in Everyday Life – 日常生活でますます使われる英単語
Due to globalization, many English words have been adopted into the Japanese Languages.
グローバリゼーションで多くの英単語が日本語に取り入れられています。
However, with the exception of ‘n‘, Japanese syllables either consist of a consonant with a vowel or a single vowel. Because of this, vowels are generally added after consonants in English loanwords.
しかし、日本語の音は子音と母音 （「n」は例外）、および母音単独で構成されています。そのため、英語から取り入れた言葉は一般的に子音の後に母音が加えられます。
Generally, the vowels ‘u‘ or ‘o‘ are added. For instance, street is pronounced as sutori-to.
通常は母音の u か o が加えられます。たとえば、streetはsutori-to （ストリート）と発音されます。
Recently, these English words are used together with conventional Japanese words.
これらの英単語は近年、これまでの日本語の言葉と併用して使われています。
Kamera (camera) is used for shashinki now. Japanese words are gradually being replaced by English words.
カメラは写真機といわれていました。日本語の言葉は徐々に英単語にとって代わられています。
