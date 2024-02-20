Calls for Abolishing the Treatment of Pets as Cargo and Allowing Them to Board With Passengers in the Cabin – ペットの“貨物扱い”廃止と機内同伴搭乗を求める声

[Pros and Cons with Insight – March 2024 Issue]

Background | 背景

In the Japan Airlines aircraft collision and fire incident at Haneda Airport, all passengers and crew were able to evacuate, but two pets in the cargo hold were not rescued. This has sparked discussions regarding the treatment of pets in aircraft.

羽田空港で発生した日本航空機衝突炎上事故で、乗客・乗員は全員避難できたものの、貨物室にいたペット2匹は救出されなかった。ペットの航空機内での扱いについての議論が湧き上がっている。

Voice of approval (allowing pets in the cabin) | 賛成（ペットの機内持ち込みを認める）

Treating living beings as luggage is a mistake.

生き物を手荷物として扱うのは間違いだ。

Pets are like family. I want them to be allowed in the passenger cabin, not in the cargo hold.

ペットは家族同然。貨物室ではなく客室に持ち込めるようにしてほしい。

Dedicated flights for passengers with animals should be established.

動物同伴専用機ができてほしい。

Voices against (not allowing pets in the cabin) | 反対（ペットの機内持ち込みを認めない）

Pets might create noise, emit odors, or dirty the aircraft.

ペットは騒いだり臭気を発したり機内を汚す可能性がある。

It could cause anxiety for passengers with allergies or phobias of animals.

動物にアレルギーや恐怖症を持つ乗客に不安を与える。

For the sake of preserving human life, bringing pets into the cabin is opposed.

人命を守るためにも機内へのペット持ち込みは断固反対。

Insight | 洞察

The mid-sized airline, “StarFlyer,” has introduced a service allowing small pets to travel in the passenger cabin on domestic flights. However, strict restrictions are in place for handling emergencies.

中堅航空会社「スターフライヤー」は、国内線を対象に小型ペットの客室搭乗を許可するサービスを始めた。ただし、緊急時の扱いに厳しい制限が設けられている。

It is essential to be aware of the human ego and consider the stress on pets during travel from their perspective.

人間のエゴを自覚し、移動に伴うペットのストレスを、ペットの身になって考える必要がある。

Consideration is also necessary for the feelings of pet owners facing the tragedy of their beloved pets dying helplessly in a burning airplane.

燃える飛行機の中で愛するペットが助けもなく死んでいく悲劇に直面する飼い主の心情に対する配慮が必要。