Turning Food Samples on the Airport’s Carousel – 空港のターンテーブルでまわる食品サンプル

[News Review – March 2024 Issue ]

At Chubu Centrair International Airport in Aichi Prefecture, food samples rotate along with baggage on the picking- up carousel.

愛知県にある中部国際空港セントレアでは、ターンテーブルで、食品サンプルがまわります。

Created by Sample Kobo, a limited company, to promote the Chubu region.

中部地方をPRするために、有限会社さんぷる工房が製作しました。

The suitcases are filled with sushi and “Nagoya meshi (food),” dishes representative of the Chubu region.

スーツケースに盛り付けられた食品は、寿司と、中部地方を代表する「名古屋めし」です。

President KANEYAMA Katsuji mentioned, “We struggled to create a base to prevent the food samples from tipping over.”

「食品サンプルが倒れないよう台座を作成するのに苦労した」と、社長の兼山勝治さんは話しました。