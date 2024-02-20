For World Peace and Economic Stability – 世界平和と経済安定のために

[Hiragana Times EXPO – March 2024 issue]

The Republic of Panama is located at the border of North and South America. To the east of the capital, Panama City lies the largest tropical rainforest in the Americas, registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Renowned for its lush forests and volcanoes, the country boasts dynamic landscapes. The seas are also beautiful, with the islands in the northwest surrounded by coral reefs.

パナマ共和国は、北アメリカと南アメリカを結ぶ地峡にある国で、西はコスタリカ、東はコロンビアの国境に接している細長い国です。人口は438万人（2021年・世銀）、公用語はスペイン語です。国土の中央に位置する首都、パナマシティの東には、ユネスコ世界遺産に登録されているアメリカ最大規模の熱帯雨林があり、また山々や火山もあり、ダイナミックな大自然が広がっています。海も美しく、北西部の諸島はサンゴ礁に囲まれています。

“The people of Panama have a strong awareness of nature conservation, and detailed regulations regarding environmental protection are legally established. The azure sky, seas, and greenery are gifts from ancient times that must be preserved, and wildlife conservation areas have also been established,” says Ambassador Carlos, who embodies the cheerful and lively nature typical of Central and South Americans.

「パナマ国民は自然保護の意識が高く、環境保護が法律で決められています。真っ青な空と海、そして緑は古代からのもので守らなくてはなりませんし、野生動物の保護区も作っています」。そう語るカルロス大使は、いかにも中南米の人らしい明るく快活な方。

“To be honest, there was a period from 1997 when we were exporting copper mined here. This was because copper is essential for the production of items like mobile phones and electric vehicles (EVs). However, the citizens made a cautious decision, prioritizing the preservation of the natural environment and expressing a desire not to pursue further mining. While economic development is crucial, we have chosen the path of environmental conservation.”

「実を言いますと銅が採掘されたことで、1997年から各国に輸出をしていた時期があります。携帯電話やEV（電気自動車）などの生産には、銅が必要だからです。しかし国民は自然環境を守るため、これ以上の採掘を望まないという慎重な判断をしました。経済発展は重要ですが、自然保護の道を選んだのです」。

The main source of the country’s revenue is the maritime industry. Seventy-five percent of economic activities are concentrated around the globally renowned Panama Canal. This extensive canal, spanning 82 kilometers, directly connects the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, employing a system of locks to create a stepped configuration along the canal. By significantly reducing transport time, this indispensable canal plays a crucial role in global maritime trade. An average of 13,000 vessels transit through it each year.

国の財源のメインとなっているのは海事事業です。世界的に知られるパナマ運河に、経済活動の75％が集中しています。太平洋と大西洋を直接結ぶこの大運河は全長82キロにもわたり、運河を階段状につなげる閘門式を採用。輸送時間を大幅に短縮でき、世界の海運に無くてはならない運河となっています。年平均13,000 隻の船舶が通行します。

“You can have breakfast in the Atlantic and lunch in the Pacific here (laughs). It has come to support Panama, but it took 11 years to complete this canal, and even afterward, it has faced a tumultuous history.”The construction of the Panama Canal began in 1881 by a French canal company. Despite the involvement of a total of 200,000 workers, the project faced numerous difficulties far beyond expectations, including the spread of diseases, and it eventually faltered.

「大西洋で朝食をとり、太平洋で昼食をとることができるんです（笑 ）。今ではパナマを支えるまでになりましたが、 この運河は完成するまでに11 年かかり、さらにその後も波乱の歴史を歩んできました」。パナマ運河は、1881 年にフランスの運河会社が着手。延べ20 万もの人が労働に従事したものの、予想をはるかに超える難工事であったことに加え、疫病の蔓延などで頓挫しました。

During this time, Panama was under the control of Greater Colombia (Colombian Republic), but the people sought independence. Therefore, with support from the United States, which actively sought to take over the canal construction from France, Panama separated from Greater Colombia, and the Republic of Panama was born“. Nevertheless, our country’s history has always been filled with turmoil. For over 300 years, from the 1500s to 1821, we endured a period of hardship as a Spanish colony.”

この頃のパナマは大コロンビア（コロンビア共和国 ）の支配下にありましたが、国民は独立を求めていました。そこで、フランスに代わって運河建 設を積極的に推し進めようとしていたアメ リカ合衆国の支援を受けて大コロンビアから分離し、パナマ共和国が誕生したのです。「もっとも、我が国の歴史は常に波乱に満ちており、1500 年代から1821 年までの300 年余り、スペ インの植民地という苦難の時代を過ごしました」。

The resumption of construction proceeded with the condition that the United States would have permanent control over the canal zone“. Do you know that there was a Japanese individual involved in this construction project? One of them was a young survey engineer named AOYAMA Akira. He volunteered with high aspirations, enduring hardships such as contracting malaria, and dedicated seven years to the project.”

建設工事の再開は、アメリカが運河地帯の永久支配権を持つという条件を前提に進められました。「この建設工事に関わった日本人がいたのをご存じですか。青山士さんという若い測量技師です。彼は高い志ろざし をもって自ら応募してくれ、 マラリアにかかるなど苦 労しながらも、7 年間尽力してくれまし た」。

In 1999, 85 years after its completion, the Panama Canal was returned by the United States, and the U.S. military, which had been stationed there since the 1989 invasion, completed a full withdrawal. The achievement was the result of the determined efforts of the Torrijos administration, which led to reforms in Panama and persistently sought a revision of the control treaty and the return of the canal.

完成から85 年がたった1999 年に、パナマ運河はアメリカから返還され、1989 年から翌年のパナマ侵攻で駐留していた米軍も完全撤退へと至りました。パナマの改革を率いたトリホス政権が命がけで、運河の支配権条約の見直しと返還要求をし続けてきた成果です。

“The most important thing is for Panama to continue existing in a peaceful environment, for the sake of global peace and economic stability. Currently, our relationship with the United States is good, but the canal, which has become a crucial global logistics hub, should never be used for conflicts, regardless of the reasons. I believe it is our country’s mission to protect it. Moreover, if a shipowner faces trouble and gets detained anywhere in the world, we will promptly go to their aid.”

「一番大切なことは、パナマが平和な環境にあり続けるということです。それは世界の平和と経済の安定のため。今、アメリカとの関係は良好ですが、世界の重要な物流ポイントとなって いる運河は、どのような理由であれ、争いごとに使われてはいけない。守るのが我が国の使命だと思 おもっています。また、船舶主が世界のどこかでトラブルに見舞われ、拘留されるようなことがあったら、私達はすぐに助けに行きます」。

In addition to the maritime industry, tourism is another pillar supporting the country. Furthermore, Panama thrives on the production of fragrant and high-quality coffee. “The capital boasts large shopping malls and casinos, and if you venture out, you can fully enjoy the sea, mountains, and the great outdoors. Exploring the ruins of Panama Viejo, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is highly recommended. Although damaged during the colonial era by pirate attacks and other incidents, the remaining structures such as the grand cathedral and monasteries are impressive.”

海運業の他に国を支えているのが観光業。そして、香り良上質なパナマ・コーヒーの生産です。「首都には大型のショッピングモールやカジノがありますし、足を延ばせば海、山と大自然を満喫できます。世界遺産のパナマ・ビエホでの遺跡巡りもお勧めしますよ。植民地時代に海賊の襲撃などによっ て破は壊されていますが、遺されている大聖 せい 堂 どう や修 しゅう 道 どう 院 いん などは見 み 応 ごた えがあります」。

“Most of all, Carnival is a blast! As a country with 70% Christians, the‘ Carnival’ is grand. People adorned in vibrant costumes fill the streets, dancing for four days – a truly lively celebration of Latin culture. Especially in regional cities like Las Tablas, the excitement is incredible, and I highly recommend experiencing it.”

「何より楽しいのはカーニバルでしょう！ 70％がキリスト教徒の国ですから『謝肉祭』は盛大です。極彩色の衣装をまとった人々が4日間、道を埋め尽くして踊る、いかにも陽気なラテン民族の祭りです。特に、ラス・タブラスといった地方都市での盛り上がりはすごくて、ぜひ体験してほしいですね」。

Ambassador Carlos is a unique individual. He owns a successful food and beverage business in Panama . Perhaps it’s because of this that he exudes a somewhat business-like atmosphere. When asked about his impressions of Japan“, Among the world, Japan feels like a miraculous, almost like a different planet,”he smiled“. It has a deep and long history, and people are very polite. Using honorific language, respecting others, and being punctual with time were all surprising. It’s quite different from Panamanians who express emotions greatly through handshakes and hugs. I often tell all my friends that they should visit Japan at least once.”

カルロス大使は、ユニークな背景を持つ人です。パナマでは飲食業を営となみ、成功しています。どこかビジネスマン的な雰囲気を感じさせるのは、そのためかもしれません。日本の印象を伺うと、「世界の中でも日本は、奇跡のような、別の惑星のような感じがします」と微笑みました。「深く長い歴史があり、人々はとても礼儀正しい。敬語を使か って話すこと、人を敬やまうことや時間に正確なところも驚きでした。握手やハグで大きく感情を表すパナマの人間とはまったく違う。私はすべての友人に、一度は日本を訪れてほしいとよく話しています」。

Unfortunately, his term in Japan will end around this summer. “But I hope to come to Japan about once every two years. My daughter was born in Japan, and it’s her hometown. During the unprecedented situation of COVID-19, I was alone in Tokyo, but I had the opportunity to meet and talk with students from Panama who also found themselves alone in Japan due to the pandemic.”

残念なことに、日本での任期は今年の夏頃まで。「でも、2 年に 一度ぐらいは日本に来たいと思っています。私の娘は日本で生まれましたから、彼女にとってはホームタウン。コロナという未曾有事態の中では私一人東京にいましたが、同じように日本で一人になってしまったパナマからの留学生に会ってたくさ ん話をする機会がありました」。

“From that experience, I learned once again that people should not only focus on themselves but also extend their hearts to others. Having spent 120 years in diplomatic relations with Japan, being able to contribute in various ways to my home country has been an honor. I believe these years will undoubtedly become a source of strength and courage for me in the future.”

「その経験から、人は自分のことだけでなく、他者に心を寄せなくてはならないということを改めて学んだのです。 国交を結んで120 年が経つ日本で、祖国のためにいろいろと尽くせ、貢献できたことは、私にとって名誉なことでした。この年月は必ずや、これからの私の力と勇気になってくれるだろう。そう思ってい ます」。

文：水田静子

Writer: Shizuko Mizuta