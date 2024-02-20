One can for new expressions and busswords
Language

One-can – ワン缶

ワン缶 – Wan-kan (One-can)

[New Expressions and Buzzwords – March 2024 Issue]

 

After finishing work, it’s about having just one can of alcohol with co-workers.

仕事の後、仲間と1缶だけ飲むことです。

At places like parks, they enjoy conversation while drinking beer or shochu highball.

公園などで、ビールや酎ハイを飲みながら会話を楽しみます。

It is accepted by young people because it is nice that the time is limited to “until they finish their drink.”

1缶を飲み終わるまで」と、時間が限られているのがいいと若い人に受け入れられています。

