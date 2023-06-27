Japanese Curry Rice Popular Around the World

世界で人気の日本のカレーライス

I heard that Japanese curry is popular all over the world. TasteAtlas, a website that introduces recipes and restaurants for traditional meals from around the world, ranked Japanese curry No. 1 in its “Best Traditional Food in the World” 2022 rankings.

日本のカレーが、世界で人気だと聞きました。世界の伝統的な食事のレシピやレストランを紹介するサイト「TasteAtlas」で、「世界最高の伝統料理」2022年のランキング1位が日本のカレー。

It is described there as “one of the most popular dishes in Japan, brought from England and eaten during the Meiji period (1868-1912). Compared to Indian curry, it is less spicy, sweeter, darker in color, and thicker due to the addition of a roux made of wheat flour.” Curry, which is so common among Japanese people, seems to be a world-class national dish.

そこには、「日本で最もポピュラーな料理の一つで、明治時代（1868〜1912）に英国から持ち込まれ、食べられるようになった。インドのカレーと比べてスパイシーさは控えめで、甘みがあり色が濃く、小麦粉が使われたルーを加えるため、とろみがある」と紹介されています。私たちにとって当たり前のように存在するカレーは、世界に誇る国民食と言えそうです。

Surely no one can forget the taste of the curry their mother made for them as a child. Using commercially available curry roux, potatoes, carrots, onions, and meat, one can make a thick and creamy curry that they can then pour generously over a bed of rice. When I was in high school, my mother was sick in bed, so I made curry to give her something delicious to eat. I took my time to roast onions until they were golden brown and used curry powder to make this authentic curry. I’ve even had someone who makes good curry hit on me using the line, “I made curry. Would you like to come over to my house?”

確かに、誰もが子どもの頃にお母さんが作ってくれたカレーの味を忘れることはできないでしょう。市販のカレールーを使い、大きなジャガイモにニンジン、玉ネギ、お肉が入った、とろ～りとしたカレーをご飯の上にたっぷりとかけます。私が高校生の時、母が病気で寝込んでいたので、おいしいものを食べてもらいたいと作ったのもカレーでした。じっくり時間をかけて玉ネギをきつね色になるまで炒め、カレー粉を使った本格的なものです。カレー腕自慢の人から「カレーを作ったから家に来ない？」と口説かれたこともありました。

学校給食のメニューにあるからでしょうか。子どもが好きなメニューのトップだという調査結果もあります。キャンプで作るのもカレー。野外で、みんなで一緒に食べる味は、また格別です。

Many households probably keep retort pouch curry, which can be easily eaten by one person, as a preserved food. There are about 3,000 kinds of retort pouch curries, including limited local flavors. Supermarkets even have shelves dedicated to retort pouch curries.

1人で手軽に食べられるレトルトカレーは、保存食として置いてある家も多いでしょう。レトルトカレーは、ご当地ものも含めて約3,000種類もあるのだとか。スーパーにはレトルトカレーだけの棚があるほどです。

There are various types of curry available at restaurants, including thick European-style curry, popular soup curry, Indian curry served with naan, Thai curry, and curry ramen ……. Bakeries serve “curry buns,” which are crispy deep-fried dough buns filled with curry. And soba and udon noodle restaurants serve “curry nanban soba” and “curry udon” with Japanese-style broth, each so popular that specialty stores have sprung up.

レストランで食べられるカレーの種類もさまざまで、とろりとした欧風カレー、人気のスープカレー、ナンと食べるインドカレーや、タイカレー、カレーラーメン……。また、パン屋さんに行けば、カレーをパン生地で包んでカリッと揚げた「カレーパン」、蕎麦屋やうどん屋では和風だしの「カレー南蛮そば」や「カレーうどん」などがあり、それぞれ専門店ができるほどの人気です。

According to a survey by the All Japan Curry Industry Cooperative Association, each person eats four servings of curry per month, or about once a week, which shows how popular curry is to people. It is also well known that Ichiro, a former major league baseball player, used to eat curry rice every morning for luck.

全日本カレー工業協同組合の調べによると、1カ月に1人4皿、だいたい週に1度は食べている計算で、カレーがどれほど身近かがわかります。元メジャーリーガーのイチロー選手が、毎朝カレーライスを食べて「ゲン担ぎ」をしていたこともよく知られています。

The first time curry appeared in Japanese literature was in an English dictionary published by FUKUZAWA Yukichi in 1860. About 100 years earlier, in the 1770s, the British brought commercialized spices, with recipes, from their colony in India to Japan. It was not until the Meiji period (1868-1912) that people actually began to eat it. At Western-style restaurants that appeared around the time of civilization’s opening to the outside world, “rice curry” became a treat and was placed on the menu along with “omelets,” “cutlets,” and “beefsteak.”

カレーが初めて日本の文献に登場するのは、1860年に福沢諭吉が出版した英語の辞書です。そこからさかのぼること100年ほど前の1770年代に、イギリス人が植民地だったインドから本国にスパイスを持ち帰り商品化したものが、日本にレシピと共に伝わりました。実際に食べられ始めたのは明治になってからです。文明開化の頃に登場した洋食屋で、「ライスカレー」はご馳走として、「オムレツ」「カツレツ」「ビフテキ」と並んでメニューに載るようになりました。

At the time, rice curry was becoming a very fashionable dish, and high-profile cultural figures such as NATSUME Soseki and MORI Ogai were fond of eating it. The first domestically produced curry powder appeared in 1905. It was manufactured and sold by a pharmaceutical wholesaler in Osaka (today’s SB Foods). In the Taisho era (1912-1926), curry powder spread to ordinary households, and in 1948, after World War II, it was added to school lunch menus.

当時、ライスカレーは流行の最先端で、夏目漱石や森鴎外といった感度の高い文化人が好んで食べていました。国産のカレー粉が初めて登場したのは1905年。大阪の薬種問屋(現在のエスビー食品)が製造・販売しました。大正時代（1912〜1926）になると一般家庭に広がり、第二次世界大戦後の1948年に学校給食のメニューに加わります。

The first easy and convenient solid curry roux, with thickening and umami ingredients added to curry powder, was introduced in 1950. Retortable curry, which can be eaten simply by heating the curry in a bag, was born in 1968. Some of you may remember astronaut MOHRI Mamoru was eating retort pouch curry in space.

カレー粉にとろみとうま味成分が加えられた、簡単で便利な固形のカレールーが登場したのは1950年。袋のまま温めるだけで食べられるレトルトカレーは、1968年に誕生しました。宇宙飛行士の毛利衛さんが宇宙でレトルトカレーを食べたのを覚えている方もいらっしゃるでしょう。

Various curry festivals are currently being held throughout Japan. The “Kanda Curry Grand Prix” is a festival to determine the number one curry restaurant in the Kanda area of Tokyo, a fierce battleground for a curry with over 400 curry restaurants. Among the curry restaurants in the Kanda area, 20 restaurants are selected to participate in the grand prix competition by fan votes, and the number one curry restaurant will be voted for by visitors on the day of the two-day event.

現在、全国各地でさまざまなカレーフェスが開催されています。「神田カレーグランプリ」は、カレー店が400を超えるカレー激戦区である東京・神田周辺のカレーナンバーワンを決める祭典です。神田界隈のカレー店の中から、ファン投票でグランプリ決定戦に出場できる20店舗を決め、2日間にわたるイベント当日の来場者の投票でナンバーワンを競います。

The Shimokitazawa Curry Festival, a town-wide event held in Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, a popular town for young people, started in 2012 and has grown into a major event that attracts 120,000 people with about 120 restaurants participating by 2022, its 10th year. Not only the curry specialty restaurants but also local bars and izakayas (Japanese-style pubs) will participate in the festival by creating curry menus and offering special menus only during the festival. During this time, the town is filled with tourists staring at a map to find a restaurant in order to try the curry they are looking for.

若者に人気の町、東京・下北沢で開催される町ぐるみのイベント「下北沢カレーフェスティバル」は、2012年に始まりました。10年目の2022年には約120店舗が参加し、12万人が集まる大きなイベントに成長しています。参加するのはカレー専門店だけでなく、地域のバーや居酒屋もカレーメニューを考案し、フェスの期間中だけ特別メニューを提供します。開催期間中、お目当てのカレーを食べるために、地図とにらめっこしながらお店を探す観光客が町にあふれます。

Curry House CoCo Ichibanya, the largest curry chain, has 208 stores overseas (as of the end of February 2023) and has surprised Indians by expanding into India, the home of curry. In the UK, “Katsu Curry,” a curry topped with chicken cutlet, is also gaining popularity.

カレーチェーンの最大手「カレーハウスCoCo壱番屋」は、海外で208店舗を展開し（2023年2月末）、カレーの本場インドへも進出してインド人を驚かせました。またイギリスでは、カレーの上にチキンカツをのせた「カツカレー」が人気を得ているのだとか。

In Japan, popular restaurants have long lines of customers. The owner works tirelessly to master the taste, changing the spice mixture depending on the weather and temperature as well as the season. Japanese curry, which is unparalleled in Japan, continues to evolve even today.

日本でも人気店は行列が絶えません。店主は味を極めるために、季節はもとより、天気や気温によってスパイスの配合を変えるなど、不断の努力を重ねています。他に類がない日本のカレーは、今もなお進化し続けています。

文：岩崎由美

写真提供：エスビー食品株式会社

