You are the Protagonist

あなたが主人公なんです

HONDA Hirohito / 本田博仁

HONDA Hirohito, who made his acting debut in his teens and later transitioned to becoming a stylist. He passionately pursues a unique expression through fashion based on his extraordinary devotion to clothing and a styling philosophy derived from his experience as an actor.

10代で俳優デビューし、その後スタイリストに転身した本田博仁さん。服に対する並々ならぬ情熱と、俳優ならではのスタイリング哲学をベースに、ファッションを通した唯一無二の表現を追求しています。

“The first drama I was in charge of costumes for was ‘BORDER: Metropolitan Police Department, Investigation Department, Homicide Investigation Section 4’ (TV Asahi, 2014). The protagonist is a dedicated detective whose life revolves around his work. He gets shot in an incident, leaving a bullet lodged in his head. This bullet gives him the ability to communicate with the dead and he proceeds to solve a series of murder cases—it’s the story.”

「初めて衣装を担当したドラマは『BORDER 警視庁捜査一課殺人犯捜査第4係』（テレビ朝日、2014年）という作品でした。主人公は仕事一筋の刑事です。彼はある事件で銃撃を受け、頭部に銃弾が残ったままになってしまいます。その銃弾が彼に死者と対話する能力を与え、次々起こる殺人事件を解決していく——というストーリーです」。

“I didn’t know anything about this world, but I developed an image of the main character from various words and created a suit from scratch.The suit was one size up and light gray before I took the bullet, but when I returned to work, I tightened the overall silhouette and lapel (collar) width. The ability to see and interact with the dead. And I wanted to express the tension in his life as he fulfills his mission.”

「右も左もわからない中で、僕は主人公に関するさまざまなワードからイメージを膨らませて、スーツ一式をいちから作りました。スーツは、銃弾を受ける前はワンサイズアップのライトグレーでしたが、職場復帰したときには、全体的なシルエットやラペル（襟）幅などをタイトにしました。死者が見え、対話できる能力。そしてその使命を全うして生きる彼の緊張感を表したかったのです」。

“As the story progresses, the bullet that remains in his brain starts to affect him, and he gradually becomes more unstable. To reflect that, we gradually changed the color of the suit from gray to black. We also made the tie narrower while reducing its brightness. In the final episode, where the tension of the story reaches its peak, I wanted to dress him in a suit that symbolizes his madness, like a mourning attire.”

「話が進むと、脳に残ったままの弾丸が悪さをして、彼は少しずつおかしくなっていきます。それに合わせる形で、スーツの色をグレーから徐々に黒に。ネクタイも色の明るさを落としながら細くしていきました。物語の緊張感がピークに達する最終回で、彼の狂気を象徴する喪服のようなスーツを着せたかったからです」。

Honda’s meticulous work, where he doesn’t cut corners even in the smallest details, was highly praised on the set. He is currently active in a wide range of media, including magazines, television, and advertising. In addition, he also offers a personal styling service called “MITAMENTAL” (a combination of “mitame,” which means appearance, and “mental”).

細部まで手を抜かない本田さんの仕事ぶりは、撮影現場で高く評価されました。彼は現在、雑誌やテレビ、広告など、幅広いメディアで活躍する一方で、「MITAMENTAL」（見た目とメンタル）という、個人向けのパーソナルスタイリングサービスも手がけています。

“I believe that clothing is the outermost expression of a person’s inner self. Even in the casual clothes we choose without much thought, there is inevitably a reflection of our subconscious. For instance, I recently styled a man who had a sleek, all-black ensemble with a sense of luxury, and even his shoes had studs, creating a polished and impeccable appearance.”

「服は、その人の一番外側の内面だと、僕は考えています。普段何気なく選ぶ服にも、その人の無意識が少なからず反映されています。たとえば、最近スタイリングしたある男性は、全身高級感のあるタイトな黒で、靴にも鋲[びょう]がついているような、隙がない見た目をしていました」。

“But he is a simple, pure man. He seemed to be struggling with his relationship with his wife. As we talked, I had an idea, and I took him to UNIQLO. I chose a beige nylon set-up. Inside, I had him wear a pale blue cut and sew.”

「でも、本人は素朴でピュアな人なんです。彼は、妻との関係性に悩んでいるようでした。話をする中で感じるものがあって、僕は彼を連れてユニクロに行きました。選んだのは、ベージュのナイロン素材のセットアップ。中には、淡いブルーのカットソーを着てもらいました」。

“He works as a financial planner and also manages an old traditional house. Because of his pure and gentle personality, I incorporated the softness of beige. Additionally, I brought in the color blue, which conveys an intellectual and sincere image, for the inner layer. I also chose a size one up for the clothes to give him some room to breathe.”

「彼はファイナンシャルプランナーで、古民家経営もしています。ピュアで優しい人柄だから、ベージュの柔らかさを入れました。また、理知的で誠実なイメージを持つブルーをインナーに持ってきました。服のサイズもワンサイズアップして、ゆとりを持たせるようにしました」。

At first, the man was perplexed, but eventually, he expressed the realization that by wearing streamlined garments without unnecessary elements, he may have been trying to exert control over himself.

男性は最初こそ戸惑っていましたが、やがて「無駄を省いたタイトなものを着ることで、自分自身をコントロールしようとしていたのかもしれない」という気づきを口にしたそうです。

“By giving him more room in his clothes, I wanted him to have more room in his heart. And I wanted him to have more room for his wife. Eventually, he reflected on the fact that he had been ignoring his wife’s feelings and spoke of his determination to let go of his conscious control, both over himself and over her.”

「服にゆとりを持たせることで、僕は彼の心に余白を作りたかったんです。そして、奥さんにも余裕を持って接するようになって欲しかった。最終的に彼は、妻の気持ちを無視していたことを反省し、自分に対しても彼女に対しても、意識的にコントロールを手放す決意を口にしました」。

Honda never imposes his own sense of beauty. Whether it’s a fictional character or a real person, he meticulously imagines and understands the lives of those he styles. Taking into account their past and present, he expresses a future through fashion that is suitable for that individual.

本田さんは、決して自身の美意識を押し付けません。架空のキャラクターでも実在の人物でも、スタイリングを行う相手の人生を丹念にイメージし、理解に努め、過去と現在を踏まえてその人にふさわしい未来をファッションで表現します。

“I went from being an actor to a stylist. At the time, I thought I had become a stylist because I wanted to make a living in a profession related to clothing, but looking back now, I realize that was a setback. But because of that experience, I want to tell people to accept and love themselves as they are.”

「僕は俳優からスタイリストになりました。当時は、服に関わる職で生きていきたいという思いからスタイリストに転身したつもりでいましたが、今振り返ると、あれは挫折だったのだと思います。でも、その経験があるからこそ、ありのままの自分を認めて愛することを伝えたい」。

“If you see yourself as the main character, the way you perceive things, the way you relate to others, and even the color of your life will change. In this day and age, there are many people who live their lives being swept away by their surroundings. I believe that the way you are in your own mind is everything.”

「自分を主人公として捉えれば、物事の受け取り方も人との関わり方も、さらには人生の彩りすら変わってきます。今の時代、周りに押し流されて生きている人は少なくありません。自分の心の在り方が全てだと思います」。

“I face my heart through my clothes. I believe that by getting to know yourself in this way, you can find your own personal comfort. Ultimately, I aim to create a style in which the person can be comfortable and be themselves, even in simple fashions like a white T-shirt and jeans. That is ultimately my proposal and what I want to do.”

「服を通して心と向き合う。そうして自分を知っていくことで、自分だけの心地良さを見つけられるのではないかと思います。究極的には、白いTシャツにジーンズのようなシンプルなファッションでも、その人が自分らしく、心地よくいられるスタイルを目指す。それが最終的には僕の提案であり、やりたい事です」。

Text: SAWAGUCHI Shota

文：澤口翔太

How To Purchase Magazines

Get your copy today and embrace the colorful world of Hirohito Honda’s creations.

Get your copy of the magazine now, available on Amazon, major bookstores, or through this link. Let the journey begin!Click here to get your copy

是非、カラフルな誌面で、本田博人のファッションセンスを吸収しよう！本誌のお求めは、Amazon、大手書店もしくは、こちらのリンクからどうぞ。