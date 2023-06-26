A Country of Culture Reflected in its History and Music—Jamaica

歴史と音楽に反映された文化の国――ジャマイカ

In our April 2022 issue, we featured H.E. Shorna-Kay RICHARDS, the Jamaican Ambassador, and received an overwhelming response from readers expressing their interest in Jamaica. This time, we will introduce Jamaica, including its relationship with Japan.

2022年4月号でジャマイカ大使、ショーナ・ケイ・M・リチャーズ（H.E. Shorna-Kay RICHARDS）さんをご紹介し、ジャマイカに興味がわきましたという声が読者からたくさん寄せられました。今回は日本との関係を含めてジャマイカをご紹介します。

Jamaica is often associated with the “fastest man in the world,” former sprinter Usain Bolt, who has become a legend in the world of athletics. His remarkable speed has etched the image of Jamaica as a “track and field powerhouse” in the global consciousness. Japanese spectators were in awe of the speed of Jamaican athletes during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, particularly in the 400-meter relay final.

ジャマイカと言えば「人類最速の男」、元陸上競技短距離選手のウサイン・ボルトを思い浮かべる人が多いでしょう。彼の圧倒的な速さは陸上界の伝説です。彼の存在で、ジャマイカは「陸上競技王国」の印象を世界に刻みました。日本人がジャマイカ人選手の速さに驚嘆したのは、2016年リオデジャネイロオリンピック400メートルリレーの決勝です。

The Jamaican team, including Bolt, won the gold medal by a wide margin over second place. The Japanese team came in second at that time. None of the four Japanese team members could run the 100-meter dash in under 9 seconds. Nonetheless, they showcased their exceptional baton passing skills, setting an Asian record and winning Japan’s first silver medal in a track event. It’s intriguing to note that the leadoff runner for the Japanese team was Asuka Cambridge, who has a Jamaican father and a Japanese mother, creating a fascinating connection between the two nations.

ボルトを含むジャマイカチームは、2位に大差をつけて金メダルを獲得しました。そのとき2位になったのが日本チームです。4人のメンバーの中に、100メートルを９秒台で走る選手はいませんでした。それでもバトンパスの技術でアジア新記録をマークし、トラック種目で日本は初めての銀メダルを獲得したのです。日本チームの第一走者が、ジャマイカ人を父と日本人の母を両親に持つケンブリッジ飛鳥選手だったことに、不思議な縁を感じます。

Another significant aspect associated with Jamaica is the emergence of reggae, which originated in the late 1960s. Reggae is a popular music genre that incorporates elements of traditional Jamaican instruments with the guitar as its base. Bob Marley’s “One Love” became a global hit, contributing to the worldwide recognition of reggae. Reggae entered Japan in the late 1970s, underwent Japanese-style arrangements, and gained widespread acceptance, evolving into “Japanese reggae” or “JapaRege,” “J-reggae.”

もう一つ、ジャマイカで思い浮かぶものと言えば、1960年代後半にジャマイカで生まれたレゲエでしょう。ギターをベースに民族楽器が加わるポピュラー音楽です。ボブ・マーリーの「One Love」は世界的に大ヒットしました。レゲエが日本に入ってきたのは1970年代後半です。日本風にアレンジされて広く受け入れられ、「ジャパニーズレゲエ（ジャパレゲ、J-レゲエ）」として発展しました。

The roots of reggae are said to be a fusion of African-American music from the southern United States and traditional Jamaican folk dances. This can be attributed to the fact that the majority of Jamaicans today are descendants of people who were brought as slaves from Africa. Reggae and hip-hop became a means of addressing social and political issues such as racial discrimination. The history of reggae intertwines with the history of Jamaica’s independence.

レゲエのルーツは、アメリカ南部の黒人音楽とジャマイカ古来の舞曲が合わさったものだと言われています。それは、現在のジャマイカ人のほとんどが、アフリカから奴隷として連れてこられた人々の子孫であることとも関係するでしょう。レゲエはヒップホップと共に、人種差別などの社会問題や政治問題を世に訴える手段となっていきました。レゲエの歴史はジャマイカ独立の歴史と重なっています。

The history of Jamaica, an island nation in the Caribbean, was significantly influenced by its “discovery” in the late 15th century during Christopher Columbus’s explorations in the Caribbean Sea. The first invaders of Jamaica were the Spanish, who enslaved the indigenous population (the Tainos) – subjecting them to harsh treatment and exposing them to novel diseases that claimed the lives of many. With the significant decline in the indigenous population, the British, who later colonized Jamaica brought enslaved Africans to work on sugarcane plantations established across the island.

カリブ海に浮かぶ島国・ジャマイカの歴史を大きく変えたのは、15世紀末にコロンブスのカリブ海探検で「発見」されたことでしょう。ジャマイカを最初に侵略したのはスペイン人です。先住民（タイノ）は奴隷され、過酷な扱いを受け、新種の病気にさらされ、多くの命が奪われました。先住民の人口が大幅に減少したため、後にジャマイカを植民地化したイギリスは、奴隷のアフリカ人を連れてきて、島中に設けられたサトウキビ農園で働かせました。

During this time, Spain realized that there were no expected mineral resources such as gold, leading to a decline in its colonial ambitions. On the other hand, Britain, aiming to expand its own interests, occupied Jamaica and eventually drove out the Spanish after a conflict. In laying claim to the land, the British cited the liberation of the indigenous peoples and the spread of Christianity as their main reasons for doing so. From this time onwards, rebellions by escaped black slaves (called Maroons) started to occur in various regions, but they were suppressed by British forces. Jamaica became a British colony. Drawn by the promise of riches, many privateers began to appear in Jamaica, and the city of Port Royal also became a base for pirates seeking bounty.

この頃、スペインは金などの鉱物資源が期待できないことを知り、植民地化の意欲をなくしていきます。一方、自国の権益拡大を目指すイギリスは、ジャマイカを占領し、紛争の末にスペインを追い出しました。イギリスは、この地を領有する理由として、先住民の解放とキリスト教の普及を挙げています。この頃から、逃亡した黒人奴隷（マルーンと呼ばれる）による反乱が各地で起こり始めますが、イギリス軍によって鎮圧されます。ジャマイカはイギリスの植民地となりました。富の約束に引き寄せられ、ジャマイカには多くの私掠船（国から許可を得た海賊船）が現れるようになり、ポート・ロイヤルの街も賞金を求める海賊の拠点となりました。

British colonial rule lasted for about 300 years, but from the mid-18th century, slave uprisings began to occur frequently. The movement against slavery also gained momentum within Britain, and in the early 19th century, Britain prohibited the slave trade. Subsequently, prompted by major slave uprisings, slavery was finally abolished in 1833.

イギリスの植民地支配は約300年続きますが、18世紀半ば頃から奴隷反乱がたびたび起こるようになりました。イギリス国内でも奴隷制度反対運動が高まり、19世紀初め、イギリスは奴隷貿易を禁止します。その後、大きな奴隷反乱が起きたことをきっかけに、1833年、遂に奴隷制度は廃止されました。

However, even after being freed from slavery, black people remained impoverished. With the influx of cheaper labor through immigration (Indians and Chinese), society continued to be dominated by white figures such as plantation owners. An incident sparked riots led by black people. The riots were suppressed by Britain, and the system of colonial governance for people of color was subsequently abolished.

しかし、奴隷から解放されても黒人は貧しいままでした。より安価な労働力として移民（インド人や中国人）が流入し、農場主などの白人に支配される社会が続く中、ある事件をきっかけに黒人による暴動が起きます。暴動はイギリスに鎮圧され、その後、有色人種が植民地の統治に関わる制度も廃止されてしまいます。

In the 1930s, the Great Depression led to an increase in labor movements in many countries, including Jamaica, where there were numerous worker strikes and riots. Subsequently, political parties were formed by leaders who led these movements. In 1944, a parliament was established in Jamaica. Through elections, a two-party system was established. After 150 years of Spanish rule and 300 years of British colonialism, Jamaica finally began its path to self-governance. In 1957, it gained autonomy from Britain, and in 1962, Jamaica became the first independent nation among the Caribbean colonies.

1930年代、大恐慌によって多くの国々で労働運動が高まり、ジャマイカでも労働者のストライキや暴動が多発しました。のちに、これらの運動を率いたリーダによって政党が結成されます。1944年にはジャマイカに議会が設置。選挙の結果、二大政党制が確立しました。スペインに150年、イギリスに300年という長きにわたる植民地支配の末、ジャマイカはようやく自治の道を歩み始めました。1957年にはイギリスから自治権を獲得。そして1962年、ジャマイカはカリブ海植民地の中で最初の独立国になります。

In 2012, during the 50th anniversary of independence, various events were held in Japan. During this time, an album titled “Out Of Many: 50 Years of Jamaican Music,” which can be considered a history textbook of reggae, was released. The title “Out of Many” embodies the idea of Jamaica as a multi-ethnic nation, symbolizing the sentiment of “Out Of Many, One People” – Jamaica’s national motto – to become one nation beyond race. It also signifies that reggae music has developed by drawing strength from various races, including the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the West.

独立50周年の2012年には、日本でもさまざまなイベントが行われました。このとき、レゲエの歴史教科書とも言えるアルバム「Out Of Many: 50 Years of Jamaican Music」が発売されました。題名の「Out of Many」には、多民族国家であるジャマイカを体現するもので、ジャマイカの国是である「Out Of Many, One People」（人種を越えてひとつの国家になろう）という想いが込められています。また、「レゲエ」がカリブ海地域をはじめアフリカ、アジア、欧米などのさまざまな人種の力を借りて発展してきた音楽だということも意味しています。

Reggae, which has developed alongside Jamaica’s history, can be seen as the core of Jamaican culture. Art, crafts, dance, theater, cuisine — all of Jamaica’s culture has blossomed largely due to the influence of reggae. Reggae is the backbone of the Jamaican people.

ジャマイカの歴史とともに発展したレゲエは、ジャマイカ文化の核と言ってもいいでしょう。美術、工芸、ダンス、演劇、料理——ジャマイカの全ての文化はレゲエの影響を大きく受けて花開きました。レゲエはジャマイカ人のバックボーンなのです。

Jamaica Pavilion / ジャマイカパビリオン

ジャマイカ大使 館 × 画 狂 人 井 上 文 太

Jamaica – a Country Full of Energy and Hope

エネルギーと希望が満ちる国、ジャマイカ

The Jamaican flag is composed of black, gold, and green. The black represents the strength and creativity of the people, who have overcome difficulties, the gold for the wealth of the country and the golden sun, and the green for the lush vegetation and hope of the island.

ジャマイカの国旗は、黒と金色、そして緑で構成されています。黒は困難を乗り越えてきた国民の強さと創造性、金は国の豊かさと黄金の太陽、緑は島の豊かな植物と希望を表しています。

In this work, Blue mahoe, a national tree with flowers similar to hibiscus, and the national fruit, Achy, are growing lively, the national bird, Doctor Bird, is dancing, and the national flower, Lignum vitae, is blooming prettily amidst the energy of these three colors.

今回の作品は、そんな3色が放つエネルギーが満ちる中、ハイビスカスに似た花をつける国樹ブルーマホー（ヤママフー）と国果アキーが生き生きと育ち、国鳥であるドクターバードが踊り、国花リグナムバイタが可憐に咲き誇っています。

The national emblem reads, “OUT OF MANY, ONE PEOPLE.” Today’s Jamaicans are carrying on the strong will of their predecessors, such as Granny Nanny, who once led maroons (fugitive slaves) to win freedom and peace for Jamaicans.

国章には 「OUT OF MANY, ONE PEOPLE 」と記されています。現在のジャマイカの人たちは、かつて、マルーン（逃亡奴隷）を率いてジャマイカ人の自由と平和を勝ち取ったグラニー・ナニーら先人の強い意志を引き継いでいるのです。

This year’s work is an anthem to the unwavering hope for the future, encompassing all the souls of Jamaica’s present, past, and future. BUNTA iNOUE painted this work with the heart of “One Love, One Heart,” thinking of all that live on earth.

今回の作品は、ジャマイカの現在・過去・未来すべての魂を包み込み、未来に向けての揺るぎない希望への賛歌です。井上文太氏が地球に生きる全てを想い、「One Love, One Heart」の心で描きました。

(C) Buta Inoue

