The Aesthetics of Ukiyo-e Embodied in Lines

Ukiyo-e artist: ISHIKAWA Masumi

線に宿す浮世絵の美学

浮世絵画家・石川 真澄

Ukiyo-e is a glamorous genre painting based on the “ukiyo (workaday world),” a world reflecting theater and pleasure houses during the Edo period (17th-19th century). To meet the demand for mass production, many ukiyo-e prints were created using a technique called woodblock printing. In this method, the artist would draw the design, a carver would carve the patterns on a wooden block, and a printer would layer colors onto washi paper. Even the ukiyo-e prints that have survived to the present day are mostly woodblock prints.

浮世絵は、江戸時代（17～19世紀）に流行した、芝居や遊里などの「浮世（俗世間）」を題材にした華やかな風俗画です。大量生産するため、その多くは木版という手法で制作されました。木版は、絵師が絵を描き、彫師が図柄を彫って、刷師が和紙に色を摺り重ねて制作する手法です。現代に残る浮世絵も、そのほとんどが木版画です。

ISHIKAWA Masumi, a ukiyo-e artist and disciple of the 6th generation UTAGAWA Toyokuni, developed his own approach to ukiyo-e expression using only brushwork. He has been delighting viewers with his new attempts and styles that have renewed the traditional image of ukiyo-e art. He has collaborated with the American hard rock band KISS and with the creators of the movie “Star Wars.”

六代目歌川豊国の弟子である浮世絵画家・石川真澄さんは、独自に試行錯誤して、肉筆のみで木版画のような浮世絵表現を確立。アメリカのハードロックバンドKISS（キッス）や映画「スター・ウォーズ」とコラボレーションするなど、新しい試みと従来のイメージを一新する作風で見る人を楽しませています。

“I have loved art since I was a child. However, I had only a basic knowledge of famous ukiyo-e artists like Sharaku, Utamaro, Hokusai, and Hiroshige, whom I learned about in class, and I wasn’t particularly interested in them. The turning point came when I saw ‘Soma no Furudairi’ by UTAGAWA Kuniyoshi on a train platform when I was in high school.”

「絵は小さい頃から好きでした。ただ、浮世絵は授業で習った写楽や歌麿、北斎、広重といった代表的な絵師を知っている程度で、特別興味を持つことはありませんでした。転機になったのは、高校生の時に駅のホームで見た歌川国芳の 『相馬の古内裏[そうまのふるだいり]』です」。

“Soma no Furudairi” is a triptych ukiyo-e, which consists of three connected panels depicting a gigantic skeleton leaning out in a samurai residence. “It was shocking. The composition, with the skeleton occupying two-thirds of the triptych, is incredibly dynamic and cool. After that, I started researching various things at the library, although I never thought of drawing myself.”

「相馬の古内裏」は、3枚をつなぎ合わせて見る三枚続の浮世絵で、屋敷内に身を乗り出す巨大な骸骨が描かれています。「衝撃的でした。三枚続の3分の2を骸骨が占めている構図がすごくダイナミックで、格好いいなと。そこから図書館でいろいろ調べるようになりました。と言っても、自分で描こうとは思っていませんでした」。

“That changed when I heard the news about the 6th generation Utagawa Toyokuni. At that time, I was just a university student with art as a hobby, and I hadn’t thought about my future at all. But when I learned that the Utagawa school was still continuing in modern times, I impulsively wanted to become his disciple.”

「それが変わったのは、六代目歌川豊国の存在をニュースで知った時です。当時の僕は、絵が趣味の大学生というだけで、将来のことは何も考えていませんでした。でも、歌川派が現代にも受け継がれていることを知って、衝動的に弟子入りしたいと思ったんです」。

At the time, the 6th generation Utagawa Toyokuni, at the age of 96, became the “oldest active university student” at Kindai University’s Faculty of Law in Osaka Prefecture. His motivation for pursuing higher education was to obtain a doctoral degree and write a dissertation on all aspects of ukiyo-e. Ishikawa visited Kindai University, gathered information like a detective, and went to Toyokuni’s residence to express his desire to become his disciple.

当時、六代目歌川豊国は、96歳にして大阪にある近畿大学法学部に入学した「現役最高齢の大学生」でした。進学の動機は、「博士号を取り、浮世絵のすべてを博士論文にしたい」という志です。石川さんは近畿大学に足を運び、探偵のように情報を集めて、豊国氏の自宅へ行き、弟子入りを希望しました。

“My master passed away about six months after I became his disciple, but I still cherish the lessons he taught me as a ukiyo-e artist. Ukiyo-e can be described as the aesthetics of lines. Just look at the difference in contour lines between soft skin and hard rocks.”

「師匠は僕が弟子入りして半年ほどで亡くなりましたが、教えていただいた浮世絵師のイズムは、今でも大切にしています。浮世絵は、一言で言えば線の美学です。柔らかい肌と硬い岩では、輪郭の線が全く違いますよね」。

“Ukiyoe artists draw all outlines with lines. Therefore, it is essential to always be conscious of what kind of line you are drawing at the moment. My master taught me to have such awareness.”

「浮世絵師は、あらゆる輪郭を線で描きます。だから、自分が今、何の線を描いているのか、常に意識した方がいい。先生からは、そういった心構えを教えてもらいました」。

Ukiyo-e has features not found in Western painting, such as the use of lines rather than surfaces and the composition of multiple viewpoints. Ishikawa accomplishes this by observing details carefully and by refusing to be confined to a flat impression. Thus, the charm of the ukiyo-e becomes visible.

面ではなく線で表現する、複数の視点を合成するなど、浮世絵には西洋画には見られない特徴があります。平面的な印象に捉われずに細部をよく観察することで浮世絵の魅力が見えてくると、石川さんは語ります。

“In my opinion, Western paintings are created with the assumption that they will be appreciated from a certain distance. On the other hand, ukiyo-e, like modern manga or flyers, was meant to be held and examined. It combines dynamics and meticulousness, allowing for different ways of enjoyment when viewed up close or from a distance.”

「私見ですが、西洋画はある程度の距離を置いて鑑賞することを前提に描かれているように思います。それに対して浮世絵は、現代で言うまんがやチラシのように、手にとって見るものでした。ダイナミックさと緻密さが混在していて、引きで見る場合と近くで見る場合とで、違う楽しみ方ができるんです」。

“For example, there is a technique called ‘kewari (hair-splitting),’ which depicts the hairline. It is drawn with such meticulous craftsmanship that it can only be appreciated with a magnifying glass. Ukiyo-e may appear flat, but in reality, it is not. From the folds of the kimono to each strand of hair, it is meticulously rendered in three dimensions.”

「例えば、『毛割』という、髪の生え際の表現技法があります。これは、虫眼鏡で見ないとわからないくらい緻密な職人技で描かれています。浮世絵は、平面的に見えるだけで実は平面じゃない。着物のしわから髪の一筋まで、立体的に丁寧に描かれているんです」。

Prior to the mid-Edo period, ukiyo-e rarely used perspective. As a result, it tends to be difficult to grasp a realistic sense of perspective. However, ukiyo-e artists made efforts to express a sense of distance through color, shape, and composition.

江戸中期以前の浮世絵には、透視図法（遠近法）がほとんど使われていません。そのため、写実的な遠近感がつかみにくい傾向があります。ただ、浮世絵師たちは、色や形、構図に工夫をこらし、距離感を表現しようとしました。

Ukiyo-e also often combines multiple viewpoints. By depicting objects seen from various angles in a single picture, a unique visual effect is created. One effect is enhancing the impression of the object most desired to be shown.

また、浮世絵には複数の視点の合成もよく見られます。さまざまな角度から見たものを1枚の絵の中に描くことで、最も見せたいものの印象をより強められるといった、独特の視覚効果を生み出しています。

“On the other hand, in the late 19th century in the West, there were paintings influenced by ukiyo-e, known as Japonisme. When you compare them, you can see that while ukiyo-e may appear flat, the details are intricately rendered in three dimensions. I believe it would be interesting to focus on those delicate lines when looking at ukiyo-e.”

「一方、西洋では19世紀後半に、ジャポニズムの影響を受けた浮世絵的な絵が描かれました。見比べるとよくわかりますが、浮世絵は平面的に見えていても、細部は立体的に描き込まれています。そういった細かい線に着目して浮世絵を見ていただくと、面白いのではないかと思います」。

Some people have a rigid image of ukiyo-e as being traditional and Japanese in spirit. However, originally, ukiyo-e served as a medium for all sorts of information, like flyers, posters, magazines, and manga. Ukiyo-e artists entertained the public by reflecting a sense of beauty, humor, and rebellious spirit in the culture of the common people, where anything goes.

浮世絵に対し、伝統や和の心といった堅いイメージを持つ人もいます。しかし、浮世絵は元来、チラシやポスター、雑誌、まんがのような役割を果たす、あらゆる情報の媒体でした。浮世絵師たちは、何でもありの庶民文化に美意識やしゃれっ気、反骨精神を反映して、世間を楽しませていたのです。

Ishikawa shares that after the passing of his mentor, the 6th generation Utagawa Toyokuni, he contemplated giving up his brush many times while searching for his path as a ukiyo-e artist. His consistent approach since that time has been to use ukiyo-e to depict mental images.

石川さんは、師匠・六代目歌川豊国さんが逝去された後、筆を折ることを何度も考えながら、浮世絵画家として生きる道を模索し続けてきたといいます。当時から一貫しているのは、心象風景を浮世絵で表現すること。

“With or without a client, I feel that I can create something more interesting by using my inner self as a tool to express myself to the fullest, rather than simply painting mundane motifs.”

「クライアントがいる場合も、いない場合も、単純にありふれたモチーフを描くよりは、自分の内面をツールとして使って最大限の表現をする方が、面白いものが作れるような気がしています」。

While his technique and expressive ability are, of course, outstanding, he also pursues expression based on his own inner self, without being constrained by any frameworks. It seems to me that this attitude is the reason why Ishikawa has been described as a “modern ukiyo-e artist.”

卓越した技法や表現力はもちろんですが、枠に捉われず、自己の内面に軸を置いて表現を追求する。その姿勢にこそ、石川さんが「現代の浮世絵師」と評される理由があるように思えます。

Text: SAWAGUCHI Shota

文：澤口 翔 太

