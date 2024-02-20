What Are the Genetic Roots of the Japanese People? – 日本人の遺伝子ルーツは？

[Echoes of Japan – March 2024 Issue]

Japan is experiencing issues such as depopulation in rural areas, labor shortages, and concerns about pension payouts.

日本では地方における過疎化や人手不足、 年金給付への不安などの問題が起きています。

To solve these issues, the government is actively promoting policies to countermeasure declining birth rates and support child-rearing, but the situation has not significantly improved.

それらを解消するために、政府は少子化対策や子育て支援の政策を進めていますが、改善されていないのが現状です。

Without a sufficient workforce, economic growth is not feasible. In this context, attention is turning to immigrants from overseas.

働き手がいなければ経済成長は望めません。 そんな中で注目されているのが海外からの移住者です。

Japan has largely refrained from accepting refugees. This is partly due to Japan being a nearly homogenous island nation with a single ethnicity and language, and a strong consciousness of preserving its unique culture and morals.

日本は難民をほとんど受け入れてきませんでした。 それは、日本がほぼ単一民族、単一言語の島国であること、 独く自の文化やモラらルるを守りたいという意識が強いこともあります。

Japan’s history began in the Paleolithic era, and around 12,000 years ago, it transitioned to the Jomon period, characterized by a lifestyle centered around hunting. It is said to have been a prosperous era of over 10,000 years in peace.

日本の歴史は旧石器時代から始まり、 約 1 万2千年前には狩猟生活を主とする縄文時代へと移りました。 1万年以上も 平和が続く豊 かな時代だったと言われています。

Later, around the 5th century BCE, ethnic groups from the continent migrated to Japan. This ushered in a new era known as the Yayoi period (3rd century BCE to 3rd century CE). Rice cultivation spread and iron tools emerged in the later stages.

その後、紀元前5 世紀頃から大陸から移民族がやっ てきます。日本は新たな時代、弥生時代（紀元前3 世紀～ 3 世紀）へ移りました。稲作が広がり、後期 には鉄器が出現します。

Until now, it has been believed that the roots of the Japanese people are Jomon people, the indigenous inhabitants of Japan, Yayoi people, descendants of immigrants who arrived from the continent, and are a mix of both people with Japanese culture being shaped by them.

これまで日本人のルーツは、日本に先住していた縄 文人と、大陸からやってきた渡来人の混合子孫であ る弥生人であり、彼らによって日本文化がつくられ たとされてきました。

However, the latest research on DNA analysis of human bones excavated from a site dating from the Kofun period (3-7th century), which began after the Yayoi period, has revealed that about 60% of their genetic genome is mainly East Asian in South descent and does not match either the Jomon or the migratory people.

しかし、弥生時代の次に始まる古墳時代（3 ～ 7 世紀）の遺跡から発掘された人骨を最新の研究で DNA 解析した結果、その遺伝子ゲノムの約60％は 主に東アジアの南方系であり、縄文人とも渡来人の ものとも一致しないことが判明しました。

It is becoming apparent that the genetic roots of modernday Japanese people extend across the entire East Asian region.

現代日本人の遺伝子のルーツが、東アジア全域に広 がっていることがわかりつつあります。

It can be inferred that during the Kofun period, a significant influx of people with East Asian in South ancestry migrated to Japan.

古墳時代には東アジアの南方系に祖先を持つ人々が 大量に移住してきたことが推察できます。

From the later part of the Yayoi period to the Kofun period, during which massive tomb mounds suddenly appeared, there is, unfortunately, no material found in Japan or China about those 150 years.

弥生時代の後期から、巨大な墳墓が突然登場する 150 年間の古墳時代についての資料は、残念なこと に日本でも中国でも発見されていません。

It remains unclear what events transpired during this period, leading to a significant influx of migrants. It’s possible that a migration era, similar to the modern-day USA, occurred.

この間にどのような出来事が起きて活発な移住者流 入があったのかはわかっていませんが、近代のアメ リカのような大移住者時代が存在したのかもしれま せん。

In any case, Japan’s highly distinctive unique culture can be said to have emerged through a period when the indigenous people of ancient Japan and those who migrated from the continent mixed.

いずれにしても独自性が高い日本の文化は、先住日 本人と大陸から移り住んだ人々が混在した時代を経 てつくられたと言えるでしょう。

Ancient Japan had no borders.

古代の日本には国境がありませんでした。

There is a growing sentiment in many countries that the Japanese mentality and culture of caring for others should become a global norm.

他人を思いやる日本人の精神性や文化は世界の規範 になるべきだとの声が、多くの国々で高まってい ます。

Perhaps now is the time for Japan to warmly embrace the migrants, refugees, and foreign workers who choose Japan to solve their problems, and together spread a culture of compassion throughout the world.

日本は今、日本を選ぶ移住者、難民、外国人労働者 を温かく受け入れて諸問題の解決を図り、共に思い やり文化を世界に広げていくときかもしれません。