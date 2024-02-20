Japanese People who Love Hot Springs – 温泉を愛してやまない日本人

[Japan Savvy – March 2024 Issue]

The “onsen” (hot springs) are an essential part of Japanese culture and daily life, and it is like a remedy that restores the body and mind.

温泉は日本の文化や日常生活に欠かせ ない存在で、心と身体を回復させる万 能薬のようなものです。

The enjoyment of onsen isn’t just about soaking your body in hot water to warm up. It also involves staying at a hot spring inn, bathing in outdoor baths or communal baths multiple times, enjoying delicious local food, and fully immersing yourself in the atmosphere of the journey.

温泉の楽しみは、お湯につかって体を 温めるだけではありません。温泉宿に 泊まって露天風呂や大浴場に何度も入 ったり、地元の美味しいご飯を頂いた りして旅の雰囲気を満喫することも含 まれています。

The history of onsen is long, with records dating back over 1300 years. In the past, there was a thriving medical treatment called “touji ,” aimed at recovering from illnesses and injuries, where people with ailments would spend leisurely time in hot spring resorts.

温泉の歴史は長く、1300 年以上さか のぼる文献もあります。昔は病気やけ がの回復を目指す「湯治」という療養 が盛んで、病気や傷を抱えた人々が温 泉地でゆっくり過ごしていました。

Onsen has various characteristics depending on the location. For example, the hot water of Kusatsu Onsen is known for acidic water with strong sterilizing effects. Moreover, there are also many onsen that you can visit for a day trip.

温泉は土地によっていろいろな特徴が あります。例えば、草津温泉は強い殺 菌効果のある酸性のお湯で知られてい ます。また、日帰りで行ける温泉もた くさんあります。

With 27,000 hot spring sources, Japan has built a unique culture as one of the world’s leading hot spring countries.

2 万7,000 もの源泉（ 温泉が湧き出 てくる場所）がある日本は、世界屈指 の温泉大国として独自の文化を築いて きました。