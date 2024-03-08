A Bond that Blossoms Naturally – おのずと花開く絆

[Hiragana Times EXPO – March 2023 Issue]

It was in 1866 that Belgium and Japan concluded the Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation. Since then, the two countries have maintained close royal and imperial exchanges, and have built a healthy relationship in all areas including the arts, academics, tourism, food, economics, and entertainment.

ベルギーと日本が修好通商航海条約を締結したのは、1866年のこと。以来両国は、王室・皇室の親密な交流を重ね、芸術、学問、観光、食、経済、 娯楽といったあらゆる分野でも健全な関係を築いています。

In 2016, commemorative events were planned for the 150th Anniversary of friendship between Japan and Belgium, and numerous celebratory events were held in both countries. The most notable of these was the “Flower Carpet,” a traditional event held once every two years in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

2016年には、日本・ベルギー友好150周年の記念事業が企画され、両国で数々の祝賀行事が行われました。中でも注目を集めたのは、ベルギーの首都・ブリュッセルで2年に一度行われる伝統行事「フラワーカーペット」です。

That yearʼs exhibition featured the theme of “Japan,” with vivid “kachofugetsu (literal translation: flowers, birds, winds, and the moon)” painted to symbolize the flower-loving cultures of the two countries. This piece was inspired by the Flower Carpet.

当年の展示では「日本」をテーマに、花を愛する文化を持つ両国を象徴するよう、鮮やかな「花鳥風月」が描かれました。今回の作品は、そのフラワーカ ーペットに着想を得たものです。

Bright flowers bloom in front of Belgiumʼs tricolor flag, the colors of which evoke the vitality of a brave lion. The pretty flowers represent the many bonds that have naturally been formed.

勇敢な獅子のバイタリティを思わせる国旗の三色を背景に、主題として鮮やかな花が咲き誇ります。可憐な花々は、おのずと結ばれてきた多くの絆を示すかのようです。