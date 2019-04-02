The best cooking experience in Asakusa

SAKURA HOSTEL ASAKUSA, located in the historic area of Tokyo’s Taito Ward (one of the five hotels of SAKURA HOTEL CO.) offers its guests a unique feature; a shared kitchen space. At the kitchen, guests from more than 100 countries with different backgrounds can meet, enjoy cooking, and eat together under the concept of “Eat from the same plate.

[One Coin Cooking Party]

Place: Sakura Kitchen in SAKURA HOSTEL ASAKUSA, Tokyo

Fee: 500 JPY/person

https://www.sakura-hotel.co.jp/asakusa

サクラホステル浅草、シェアキッチンサービスを提供

サクラホステル浅草の1階のラウンジにかまえるサクラキッチン（2ユニット）では、参加者の方々が少しずつ費用を出し合い食材を揃え、共に料理をして味わう「ワンコインクッキングパーティー」が随時行われております。母国の家庭料理を披露しあい、シェアしていただくユニークな体験を楽しむことができます。

向かい合ったキッチンを東西に分けて国対抗の料理対決を繰り広げ、生まれ育った家庭料理の素晴らしさを他国の方々にアピールし合うなど、料理を作る方だけでなく、見学して食事を楽しまれる方も、皆さまがお楽しみいただける他にはない唯一の舞台を提供しております。

【ワンコインクッキングパーティー】

場所：サクラホステル浅草 1階キッチン

〒111-0032 東京都台東区浅草2丁目24-2

参加費用：おひとり様あたり500円

https://www.sakura-hotel.co.jp/jp/asakusa

Contact Us

Company: SAKURA HOTEL CO.

Agents: Taguri, Ochiai, Nishimura

e-mail: info@sakura-hostel.co.jp

TEL: 03-3847-8111

URL: https://www.sakura-hotel.co.jp/