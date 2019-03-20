Opportunity to increase your income using you skills

YAC-Nippon have provided business connections between Japanese companies and foreigners since 2003.

Due to the globalization these days, more and more Japanese companies are expanding their businesses to the world. Because of this, skills and opinions of foreigners become important for their development in various fields.

Up to the present, we have been receiving many requests from Japanese companies, such as providing foreigners who have skills necessary for their projects, or recruiting participants for the market research of new products and new services.

This is a chance to make the best use of this opportunity.

あなたのスキルを活かしてみませんか

「YAC-Nippon」は、2003年設立以降15年以上にわたり日本の企業と外国人に新たなコネクションを提供してまいりました。

昨今のグローバル化で日本企業は海外進出および外国人市場への取り組みが増加しており様々な面で外国人のスキルや外国人の意見を求められています。

これまで弊社では、日本の企業からプロジェクト等で必要とされるスキルを持っている外国人のマッチングや新製品・新サービスを展開する企業の外国人市場調査の参加者リクルートなど幅広い分野で依頼を受けております。

是非、この機会にあなたのスキルを活かして日本で活躍してみませんか？

For Details:

https://yac-nippon.com/for-non-japanese