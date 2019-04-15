[Osaka] Atorie Subaru ～1st Anniversary～

Atelier Subaru is a 9-minute walk from Izumiotsu station at Osaka Nankai line.

From the classrooms, manufacturing workshops, pop up shop events tailored to the season, goods shop from Japanese artists and the gallery, anyone can feel free to touch the manufacturing!

It’s the place where people and people/people and city connect with art. That is the Atelier Subaru.

We will have our first anniversary celebration on April 14th, 2019 (Sunday).

For the day, we will have a variety of fun activities with:

the classroom · the event · the shop · the gallery There will be also some live painting, exhibitions, singing, food and workshops!

On our anniversary milestone, “Let’s connect! With art!”

1F

・ Subaru kids (class) exhibition

・ Pottery painting Experience

・ Subaru marche

・ Sale of sweets from the local store “AG cafe”

・ Ceramics pottery handspin experience

2F

・ Tomoko Masutani Japanese style painting exhibition

Outdoor (in front of the building entrance)

・ Pizza grill experience

・ Acoustic live by musician

・ Participatory live paint on a huge canvas

【大阪】アトリエSubaruで気軽にアート！

アトリエSubaruは、大阪府の泉大津（泉大津）駅から、歩いて９分の場所にあるアトリエです。

教室や、モノづくりワークショップ、季節に合わせたマルシェ・イベント・

日本人アーティストのグッズＳＨＯＰや、ギャラリーまで、

どなたにも気軽にモノづくりに触れていただくことができます！

アートで人と人/人と街がつながる場所。それがアトリエSubaruです

２０１９年４月１４日（日）に一周年を迎えます。

教室・イベント・ＳＨＯＰ・ギャラリーから楽しい企画盛りだくさんでお送りする一日。

ライブペイントや展示会、歌あり、食あり、ワークショップあり！

一周年の節目に「つながろう！アートで！」

１Ｆ

・スバルキッズ展

・陶器の絵付け体験

・スバルマルシェ

・地元「ＡＧカフェ」のお米のお菓子販売

・陶芸ろくろ・手びねり体験

２Ｆ

・桝谷友子 日本画個展

屋外（建物玄関前）

・石窯ピザ焼き体験

・音楽家によるアコースティック・ライブ

・巨大キャンバスで参加型ライブペイント

Contact Us

Atelier Subar

ADDRESS: 6-19,shinonome-cho,izumiotsu,Osaka,Japan

TEL: 0725-21-1363

MAIL: a.subaru.jp@gmail.com

Web: https://kyoshitu.design/