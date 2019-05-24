Ninja Museum at Odawara Castle

The Ninja Museum in Odawara Castle Park (Odawara City, Kanagawa Prefecture) reopened in April after a refit. Video and interactive displays utilizing the latest digital technology allow visitors to view the history of the HOJO clan – the then lords of the castle – as well as the Fuma ninja. The Fuma ninja who appear in the manga “NARUTO” were said to be the vassals of the Hojo clan. Information about the exhibits will be available in other languages, including English and Chinese. Admission: 300 yen for adults.

小田原城に忍者の館

小田原城址公園（神奈川県小田原市）内のNINJA館が4月にリニューアルオープンした。最新のデジタル技術を使った映像や体験型の展示を通して、小田原城主、北条家の歴史や風魔忍者について知ることができる。風魔忍者は北条家に仕えたといわれる忍者で、まんが「NATUTO」にも登場。英語や中国語などの案内あり。入館料：大人300円。

The Ninja Museum in Odawara Castle Park

https://odawaracastle.com/