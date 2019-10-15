Jewelry shop “Blue Door Kyoto
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Oct 15, 2019
This shop is a cafe-like shop with an impressive blue building.
A Japanese craftsman makes jewelry by hand. The first floor sells wedding bands, and on the second floor you can see necklaces and earrings. A variety of designs from simple designs to Japanese designs are available.
Japanese pattern rings and fox earrings are also popular.
For gifts, souvenirs, and travel memorials!
Please come to our shop！！
ジュエリーショップ「ブルードア京都」
青い建物が印象的なカフェのようなお店です。日本の職人さんが手作りで作るジュエリーを販売しています。
1階は婚約指輪や結婚指輪を販売していて、2階ではネックレスやピアスなどをご覧いただけます。プレゼントやお土産、旅行の記念に海外の方には和柄模様の指輪や、キツネのピアスも人気です。
Jewelry shop “Blue Door Kyoto
(ブルードア京都河原町店)
503-15 East Side, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 〒604-8046
TEL: 075-223-8806
OPEN: 11: 00-19: 00
CLOSE: Tuesday
mail: info@bluedoor-kyoto.com
