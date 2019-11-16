HOLIDAY COLLECTION2019－2020
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Nov 16, 2019
Introducing a new collection this winter! This year’s theme is ‘treasure chest’.
A variety of sparkling jewelry packed in ‘treasure chest’.
If you open the lid, you will find wonderful treasures.
Starts from Friday, November 15, 2019.
For Christmas gifts and gifts for yourself!
There are also presents when you come to the store！(limited quantity)
ホリデーコレクション2019－2020
日本語内容：
この冬の新作コレクションのご紹介！
今年のテーマは‘treasure chest/たからばこ’です。
たからばこに詰め込んだ輝く多彩なジュエリーたち。
ふたを開ければ素敵な宝物に出逢えます。
2019年11月15日(金)よりお披露目です。
クリスマスプレゼントや、自分へのご褒美に！
来店特典もございますのでお早めにご来店ください(無くなり次第終了)
Jewelry shop “Blue Door Kyoto
(ブルードア京都河原町店)
503-15 East Side, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 〒604-8046
TEL: 075-223-8806
OPEN: 11: 00-19: 00
CLOSE: Tuesday
mail: info@bluedoor-kyoto.com
Information From Hiragana Times
-
December 2019 issue will be on sale now!（ひらがなタイムズ12月号）
November 19, 2019
-
November 2019 issue will be on sale now!（ひらがなタイムズ11月号）
October 19, 2019
-
October 2019 issue will be on sale soon!（ひらがなタイムズ10月号）
September 18, 2019
Topics in Japan
-
HOLIDAY COLLECTION2019－2020
November 16, 2019
-
2019 Autumn Special Offer at Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple
November 11, 2019
-
Japanese Classical Dance Lessons for Beginners
November 11, 2019
-
英語指導資格を持つ3ヵ国語を話す外国人講師が楽しくレッスン！
November 6, 2019
-
Enjoying Good Food Around Japan
October 24, 2019
Topics in Japane Category
- Events (19)
- Guidance & Lessons (5)
- New Products & Services (8)
- Spots (3)
Products
- Online Japanese Trial Lesson ¥2,800
- Workout Series "Japanese History Makers" ¥16,500
- Intensive Monthly Japanese Course ¥55,000
- Hiragana Times Magazine Subscription (Digital+Print Version) From: ¥10,000 for 1 year
- Workout Series "Japan Watching" ¥15,000