HOLIDAY COLLECTION2019－2020

Introducing a new collection this winter! This year’s theme is ‘treasure chest’.

A variety of sparkling jewelry packed in ‘treasure chest’.

If you open the lid, you will find wonderful treasures.

Starts from Friday, November 15, 2019.

For Christmas gifts and gifts for yourself!

There are also presents when you come to the store！(limited quantity)

ホリデーコレクション2019－2020

日本語内容：

この冬の新作コレクションのご紹介！

今年のテーマは‘treasure chest/たからばこ’です。

たからばこに詰め込んだ輝く多彩なジュエリーたち。

ふたを開ければ素敵な宝物に出逢えます。

2019年11月15日(金)よりお披露目です。

クリスマスプレゼントや、自分へのご褒美に！

来店特典もございますのでお早めにご来店ください(無くなり次第終了)