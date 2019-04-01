TENVIS HR WITH 24/7 HEART RATE MONITORING

・Integrated USB Charger

Tenvis HR completely revolutionized the way fitness trackers should be designed. Hidden beneath the strap is an integrated USB charger which allows for easy charging at any USB ports. No more wires!

・24/7 Heart Rate Monitor

No gimmicks. Tenvis HR measures your heart rate 24 hours a day. It turns on automatically when placed on your wrist. Get insights of your health with our beautifully curated graphical analysis overview.

・Full HD Color Screen

Display vivid colors on the large 0.96″ OLED screen. Fully customizable with different layouts and background images.

多彩な機能を実現した多機能スマートウェアラブルウォッチ「Tenvis HR」

・【健康管理のパートナーに！】 全体的なフィットネスレベルを把握することが健康の第一歩。 Tenvis HRを使用すれば日々のフィットネス目標を達成しやすくなります。

・【24時間心拍数モニター】 Tenvis HRは心拍数を24時間測定します。手首に付けると自動的にオンになります。グラフィカルな分析データを毎日確認できるので、より安定した健康管理が可能です。また、モチベーションを維持しながら、カロリーを燃焼させるダイエットにも効果的。

・【睡眠パターンモニタリング】 睡眠パターンを監視し、睡眠の質を高めることができます。 自動睡眠検出機能を使うことで、より良い睡眠習慣を身につけるのに役立ちます。また、手首の角度を学習し、横になると自動的にエコモードになり、起き上がるとオンになるので、バッテリー消費も抑えられます。

・【メタルバックル使用で外れる心配なし！】リストバンドには業界では珍しいメタルバックルを使用。ピンロック式のリストバンドは運動中や睡眠中に外れてしまいがちですが、メタルバックル式は普段使いの腕時計のようなフィット感を生み出し、不意に外れる心配はありません。

・【長持ちバッテリー&アプリ連動】 7日間データ保存し、フル充電で14日間という長持ちバッテリーを搭載。本体内蔵型のUSB充電なので、面倒なコードも不要で、USBポートに本体を直接差し込んで充電が可能です。 AndroidとiOSの両デバイスをサポートし、専用アプリを通じて自分の健康管理ができます。

