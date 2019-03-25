Rental Hijabs in Japanese Patterns
- Hiragana Times
- Mar 25, 2019
From February, hijabs (scarves worn by Muslim women) will be available to rent from Kyoto Kimono Rental Yumeyakata (Kyoto City). The service was begun in response to calls from Muslim tourists to Japan who mentioned that they would enjoy wearing a hijab that coordinates well with a kimono. The shop offers hijabs in about 20 different patterns, including a typical Japanese cherry blossom motif. The rental fee is 500 yen. In summer they also offer lace hijabs that work well in that season.
和柄ヒジャブのレンタル開始
2月から和柄ヒジャブ（イスラム教徒の女性が 身につけるスカーフ）のレンタルが 京都着物レンタル夢館（京都市）にて始まった。着物に合うヒジャブのコーディネートを楽しみたいという訪日ムスリム観光客の声を受けた。日本らしい桜の柄など、約20種類。 料金500 円。夏にはレースを使った夏用ヒジャブのレンタルも行う。
For Details
Kyoto Kimono Rental Yumeyakata Gojo Shop
https://www.en-kyoto.yumeyakata.com/
