-Japanese Ryokan Style Hotel by redesigning existing cultures- “住亭 KIYOMIZU GOJO” will open in Kyoto in May 2019.

住亭 KIYOMIZU GOJO will open on MAY in Kyoto’s famous tourist area Kiyomizu-gojo. Our hotel designs and interiors are inspired by Japanese traditional architecture. We offer modern Japanese style rooms with Omotenashi (hospitality philosophy of Japanese hospitality)

About 住亭 STAY

Redesigned modern Japanese style hotel where guests can feel and experience traditional atmosphere.

住亭 offers new values and experiences by mixing Japanese old cultures and new cultures.

文化をリデザインした旅館風ホテル「住亭KIYOMIZU GOJO」が2019年5月京都にオープン！

日本的な情緒を随所で感じ住むように泊まれる住亭

株式会社TRASTAの運営するホテルブランド「STAY」が新しく定義した「上質で純な日本文化」という基準にしたがい、選りすぐりのサービス、建築・内装デザイン、小物やアメニティをホテル内に散りばめ、その世界観をゲストに“体験”していただくホテルブランドです。

住亭KIYOMIZU GOJOについて

京阪「清水五条駅」より徒歩2分と、西の都と呼ばれる京都の魅力を徒歩で楽しめる好立地。清水寺、三十三間堂、京都国立博物館など徒歩での観光が可能です。日本建築をもとにした和の内装デザイン、選りすぐりの小物やアメニティをご用意し、日本特有のおもてなし精神に基づいた接客サービスをご提供します。

For inquiries

住亭 KIYOMIZU GOJO:

gojo_reservation@stay-hotels.jp

Official Site/公式ホームページ

https://stay-hotels.jp/sutei-kiyomizugojo/