Interactive Program in English at Art Museum
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- May 09, 2019
“Let’s Talk Art!” started in March at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo (Chiyoda City, Tokyo). It is an interactive program for visitors to Japan that enables them to enjoy art while having a conversation in English. As if they were solving a puzzle, they can discover something about artworks. The program is held every Friday from 6:30 p.m. for about one hour. It costs 1,500 yen to participate. Reservations are required in advance.
英語による美術館での体験プログラム
3月から東京国立近代美術館（東京都千代田区）にて「Let’s Talk Art!」が始まった。これは英語で会話しながら楽しむ訪日外国人向けの体験型プログラム。謎解きをするように作品を理解することができる。毎週金曜日、午後6時30分より約1時間。参加費：一般1,500円。事前申込制。
Let’s Talk Art!
https://www.momat.go.jp/english/am/
