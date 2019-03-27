Charger Uses Electricity from Vending Machines

You can find vending machines everywhere in Japan. A trial in which smartphones and tablets can be charged by utilizing the electricity from vending machines began this February in Tokyo. The charging service is provided via vending machines that bear the DyDo logo in ten locations throughout the city. Users simply connect their charger cables to the USB port on the side of machines. It’s possible to charge for a maximum of five minutes each time. The service is free of charge.

自動販売機の電力を使った充電器

日本には、いたるところに自動販売機がある。この電力を活用してスマートフォンやタブレットなどを充電できる実験「レンタル充電器」が2月から東京都で始まった。DyDoのロゴが描かれている自販機で、都内約10カ所でできる。自販機の横にあるUSB充電ポートに手持ちのケーブルを差し込んで使う。一回約5分の利用が可能。無料。

