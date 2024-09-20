[Kagawa Teruyuki’s Nihongo Do – October 2024 Issue]

Japanese, the ‘mother sounds’ language, creates a world filled with compassion and sentiment.

「母音言語・日本語」が創る思いやりと情感あふれる世界。

Editor-in-Chief (EIC): The most widely used script in the world is the Latin alphabet, with English, German, and French using its 26 letters.

編集長: 世界で最も多く使用されている文字はラテンアルファベットで、英語、ドイツ語、フランス語はその26文字を使用しています。

Kagawa: Hebrew has 22 letters. In contrast, Japanese has 50 sounds.

香川: ヘブライ語は22文字です。それに対して、日本語は50音。

EIC: Japanese sentences are written using a mixture of kanji and kana, so it is considered a very complex language.

編集長: 日本語の文章は漢字かな混じりですから、非常に複雑な言葉だと捉えられています。

Kagawa: Furthermore, a major difference between Japanese and other languages is that it is a “mother sounds” (vowels) language.

香川: もう一つ、日本語が他の言語と大きく異なるのは「母音言語」であることですね。

EIC: That’s certainly true.

編集長: 確かにそうですね。

Kagawa: In English, it’s common for words to end with consonants like “t” or “r,” but in Japanese, all words end with “vowels” (a, i, u, e, o), except for “n.”

香川: 英語には、tやrなど子音で終わる言葉も多くありますが、日本語はすべての言葉が、「ん」を除き、母音（あいうえお）で終わります。

EIC: All 22 letters in Hebrew are consonants. We could say that the West is generally a “consonant culture.”

編集長: ヘブライ語の文字は全てが子音です。西洋はおおよそ「子音文化」と言えます。

Kagawa: This isn’t limited to the West; nowadays, countries like Indonesia and the Philippines also use the Latin alphabet due to the influence of colonialism.

香川: 西洋にとどまらず、今ではインドネシアやフィリピンなども、植民地時代の影響でラテンアルファベットを使う国になっています。

EIC: The Latin alphabet, or the “consonant culture sphere,” has spread worldwide.

編集長: ラテンアルファベット圏、つまり「子音文化圏」は世界中に広がりましたね。

Kagawa: That might have some connection to the state of the world.

香川: それが世界の情勢と何らかの関係があるのかもしれません。

EIC: Incidentally, in ancient Japanese kototama studies (the dynamics of the spirit becoming sound), in addition to “mother sounds” (vowels) and “children sounds” (consonants), there is also a sound called “father sounds.”

編集長: ちなみに、日本古代の言霊学[ことたまがく]には、母音(ぼおん)、子音(しおん)に加え、「父韻(ふいん)」という音も存在します。

Kagawa: What kind of sounds are those?

香川: それらはどんな音ですか?

EIC: “Father sounds” are like brief sparks and refer to sounds like t (chi), y (i), k (ki), m (mi), s (shi), r (ri), h (hi), and n (ni).

編集長: 父韻は一瞬の火花のような存在で、t(チ), y(イ), k(キ), m(ミ), s(シ), r(リ), h(ヒ),n(ニ)を指します。

Kagawa: I see, so those “father sounds” combine with “mother sounds” (vowels) to create “children sounds” (consonants).

香川: なるほど、そうした父韻が母音に交わり子音が生まれるわけですね。

EIC: Exactly as you said.

編集長: まさにおっしゃる通りです。

Kagawa: In that case, what has spread worldwide might not be “consonant culture,” but rather “father sounds culture.”

香川: そうすると、世界に広まっているのは「子音文化」ではなく、むしろ「父韻文化」と言えるのかもしれません。

EIC: Ah, that might be why there are so many fights.

編集長: ああ、だから戦いが多いのかもしれませんね。

Kagawa: Perhaps the world should feel more of the “mother.”

香川: 世界はもっと「母」を感じてもいいですね。

EIC: Consonants, when voiced continuously, return to vowels, and vowels resonate forever as vowels, no matter how long you voice them.

編集長: 「子音」は発声し続けると「母音」に還ります。そして、「母音」はどこまで発声しても永遠に「母音」のまま響き続けます。

Kagawa: Indeed. Actually, Kabuki is an art form of “mother sounds” (vowels).

香川: そうですね。実は、歌舞伎は母音の芸能なのです。

EIC: That’s fascinating. How are the vowels used?

編集長: それは興味深いです。どのように母音が使われているのですか？

Kagawa: In Kabuki, vowels are called “umiji” (birth syllables).

香川:歌舞伎では母音のことを「うみじ（産字）」と呼びます。

EIC: That’s the first time I’ve heard that.

編集長: 初めて耳にしました。

Kagawa: For example, in the performance of “Yamato Takeru,” when calling “E-hime Korehe” (Princess Ehime, come here), the vowel “e” is extended and layered, as in “e-hime-e-e kore-e-e.” Without doing this, Kabuki cannot be performed.

香川:例えば、「ヤマトタケル」の演目で「兄橘姫（えひめ）これへ」と呼ぶ際、「えぇひぃぃめぇぇ こぉぉれぇぇえぇ」と「え」にさらに「え」を付けて母音を重ねます。これをしないと歌舞伎は成立しないのです。

EIC: I see. That’s why Kabuki lines move people’s emotions, and perhaps that’s why its history has continued for so long, just like vowels.

編集長: なるほど。だから、歌舞伎のセリフには感情が揺さぶられるのですね。そして、その歴史も母音のように長く続いているのかもしれませんね。

Kagawa: That may be true.

香川: そうかもしれません。

EIC: That’s interesting. Related to this, some people say that the reason Japanese people struggle with learning English is because of “Katakana English.”

編集長: 面白いです。これに関連して、日本人が英語の習得を苦手とする原因は「カタカナ英語」にあると言う人がいます。

Kagawa: I hear that a lot.

香川: よく耳にします。

EIC: However, I believe it’s because Japanese, being a “mother sounds” (vowels) language, absorbs any foreign language and makes it its own.

編集長: しかしそれは、母音言語である日本語が、どんな外国語でも自分の言葉として取り込んでしまうことによるものだと思います。

Kagawa: Any foreign language becomes Japanese. In the world of languages too, “the mother is strong,” and “mother sounds” (vowels) are strong. The fundamental reason Japanese people are said to struggle with English is that the influence of the “mother tongue” is too strong.

香川: どんな外国語も日本語になってしまう。言語の世界でも「母は強し」、母音は強しですね。日本人は英語が苦手だと言われる根本原因は、母語の力が強すぎるということですね。

EIC: If Japanese people become aware of this, they might face foreign languages with more confidence. We should also cherish the Japanese language, which is our identity.

編集長: 日本人はこれを自覚すると、外国語に対してもっと自信を持って向き合えるかもしれません。そして自分たちのアイデンティティである日本語を大切にしていくべきです。

Kagawa: Lately, it’s often said that this is the “age of women.” This doesn’t refer to gender but rather suggests that by resonating the “mother sounds” (vowels)—the sounds of sentiment—we might cultivate a kinder, more compassionate world.

香川: 最近はよく「女性の時代」と言われます。これは性別ということでなく、情念の音である母音を響かせることを指していると考えれば、そうあることで優しく思いやりある世界が拡がっていくことでしょう。

EIC: And may that compassionate world echo eternally, like the “mother sounds.”

編集長: そして、その思いやりある世界が「母音」のように永遠に響き続けるといいですね。