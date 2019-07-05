Japanese, traditional play experience!

Welcome to Japan!

For those who want to speak Japanese and learn about Japanese culture, enjoy Café will help you! （1 drink ＋snack ）90 minutes 2000 yen

There are a lot of fun lessons by experienced instructors, calligraphy which is also japanese culture, and traditional play!

Please make nice memories

Venue: Rental Cafe Towaya, 1-9-1 Tojo Nakahara, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Time: 1:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The number of people is limited. Please make a reservation as soon as possible!

日本語、伝統的遊び体験！

ようこそ日本へ！

日本語が話したい、日本の文化を知りたい方の為にenjoyカフェが皆さんのお手伝いをします！

1ドリンク＋スナック付 90分 2000円

ベテラン講師による楽しいレッスン、日本の文化でもある書道、伝統的遊びなど盛り沢山！

素敵な思い出にしてみませんか？

会場：東京都北区十条仲原1-9-1レンタルカフェ 灯和屋

開催時間：午後1時～2時30分 午後3時～4時30分 午後5時～6時30分 のお好きな時間にどうぞ！

人数に限りがございます。お早めにご予約して下さい！

Contact Us

max24.maya07@icloud.com