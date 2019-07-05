Japanese, traditional play experience!
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Jul 05, 2019
Welcome to Japan!
For those who want to speak Japanese and learn about Japanese culture, enjoy Café will help you! （1 drink ＋snack ）90 minutes 2000 yen
There are a lot of fun lessons by experienced instructors, calligraphy which is also japanese culture, and traditional play!
Please make nice memories
Venue: Rental Cafe Towaya, 1-9-1 Tojo Nakahara, Kita-ku, Tokyo
Time: 1:30 p.m. 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The number of people is limited. Please make a reservation as soon as possible!
日本語、伝統的遊び体験！
ようこそ日本へ！
日本語が話したい、日本の文化を知りたい方の為にenjoyカフェが皆さんのお手伝いをします！
1ドリンク＋スナック付 90分 2000円
ベテラン講師による楽しいレッスン、日本の文化でもある書道、伝統的遊びなど盛り沢山！
素敵な思い出にしてみませんか？
会場：東京都北区十条仲原1-9-1レンタルカフェ 灯和屋
開催時間：午後1時～2時30分 午後3時～4時30分 午後5時～6時30分 のお好きな時間にどうぞ！
人数に限りがございます。お早めにご予約して下さい！
Contact Us
max24.maya07@icloud.com
