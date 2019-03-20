Welcome Party 2019 – Suginami

Welcome to Suginami! Let’s make new friends at the annual Welcome Party where everyone will work together to make rice balls, learn and experience about various disaster prevention skills. You can also enjoy various group activities to promote the exchanges with new friends. Useful pamphlets such as disaster prevention will be handed out as well. Let’ enjoy!

May 18 (Sat.), 2019, 10:30 a.m.-15:00 p.m.

Place: Suginami Dai-Ichi Elementary School (1-5-27 Asagaya-Kita, Suginami-ku)

Participation Fee: 100 yen (Insurance Fee)

杉並区 ウェルカムパーティ2019

外国人の皆さんと区内に住む日本人の皆さんで、防災時に知っておくと便利な消火訓練、煙避難訓練、非常持出グッズの紹介などの防災訓練・体験を行います。さらに参加者全員で協力して防災米（アルファー米）で昼食をつくり、参加者皆で楽しい時間を過ごしましょう！

日時：2019年5月18日（土）10:30～15:00

場所：杉並区立杉並第一小学校（杉並区阿佐谷北1－5－27）

参加費：１００円（保険料）

Application & Inquiry

Suginami Association for Cultural Exchange (SACE)

杉並区交流協会 事務局

5F Minami Asagaya Bldg., 1-14-2 Asagaya-Minami, Suginami-ku 166-0004

TEL：03-5378-8833 FAX：03-5378-8844

HP: http://en.suginami-kouryu.org/

E-mail: info@suginami-kouryu.org