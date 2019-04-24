「Myanmar Festival 2019」at Zojoji in Tokyo on 25 and 26 May

“About 60,000 people visited in two days, the largest class of Japan and Myanmar cultural exchange event in Japan “Myanmar Festival 2019” to experience the local gourmet, traditional arts and culture of Myanmar held on May 25 (Saturday) and 26 (Sunday)at Zojoji in Tokyo. We will carry out various programs such as Myanmar market (eating booth), cultural experience and exhibition sale of craft products by various organizations such as NPO / NGO etc, live stage showing traditional dance and song, and photo exhibition etc. We are looking forward to seeing you at Myanmar Festival 2019.

2日間で約6万人が来場、国内最大級の日緬文化交流イベント「ミャンマー祭り ２０１９」

生活、伝統芸能、文化を通して、リアルなミャンマーを紹介する国内最大級の日緬文化交流イベント「ミャンマー祭り 2019」を5月25日（土）～26日（日）の2日間、東京の増上寺にて開催いたします。

ミャンマー料理の定番「モヒンガー」などミャンマーの本場の味が楽しめる飲食店ブース、伝統舞踊や歌を披露するライブステージ、民族衣装「ロンジー」体験/記念撮影や頬やおでこに塗って日焼け止めとしても愛用されている「タナカ」などのミャンマー各地の民族文化体験コーナー、工芸品の販売、交流写真展などを実施します。ご来場をお待ちしております！

Contact Us

Myanmar Festival Corporation

一般社団法人ミャンマー祭り

TEL：03-6811-1212

Email：info@myanmarfestival.org

Address: Koto Kenchiku Kaikan 3th floor, 3-26-24, Toyo, Koto-ku, TOKYO, 135-0016