June27: Experience Japanese Tea Ceremony

Thursday, June 27, Japanese Tea Ceremony Experience

On Thursday, June 27th, come and join us for the real Japanese Tea Ceremony. Meet us at 3:30 P.M. at Toritsudaigaku Station.
Tea ceremony will be served in the way of “Hayami-ryu,” which is one of the school of tea ceremony that was originated by a famous tea master, Sotatsu Hayami in Kyoto over 200 years ago.
Small lecture of Japanese culture will be held before the ceremony.
You will be served Japanese green tea called, “Matcha” with Japanese traditional sweets by sensei!

(2500 yen. Book by noon, June 25th.)

Enjoy the ceremony in the REAL Tea Room

6月27日(木) 日本の茶道体験

お茶室で本物の茶道を体験しませんか？　6月27日(木)、午後3時30分に東急東横線、都立大学駅に集合し、お茶室へ徒歩で移動します。午後4時～5時に、茶道の歴史を学び、実際に先生にお茶をたてていただき、お茶菓子と一緒に抹茶を楽しみます。流派は速水流、江戸時代中期-後期の茶人、速水宗達が茶道速水流を京都で開きました。お茶を介して、人と人とが心を結び、絆を深める茶道を体験し、日本をより深く学びましょう。

(参加費2500円、ご応募はメールにて、6月25日午前中締め切りとさせていただきます。)

Contact To

SAKURA HOUSE CO., LTD.

BOOK TODAY:
event@sakura-house.com
Please e-mail us with the following information:
– Request for attending the “Tea Ceremony”
– Your Name
https://www.facebook.com/events/1071103563278905/

 

 

