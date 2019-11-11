Japanese Classical Dance Lessons for Beginners
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Nov 11, 2019
Won’t you try Japanese Classical Dance, “Nihon Buyoh”?
On the final day of the lessons, you will perform the dance dressed in kimono on stage! Let’s enjoy Japanese culture together!
Date & Time
Lessons: Jan. 31 (Fri), Feb. 7 (Fri), Feb. 21 (Fri), 2020, 14:30-16:30 Main Stage: Feb. 22 (Sat), 2020 *The Main Stage is the halftime event as a part of “Japanese Speech Contest for Foreign Residents” held at Itabashi Green Hall. (The Speech Contest is scheduled 13:00-16:00 and the Main Stage is set around 14:00 on the day)
●Place: Itabashi Culture Hall (51-1 Oyamahigashi-cho, Itabashi-ku), Itabashi Green Hall (36-1 Sakae-cho, Itabashi-ku)
●Eligibility: Foreigners who can participant in all of the lessons.
Capacity
20 people (by lot)
To apply
By December 13 (Fri), please apply with the application form below.
https://www.itabashi-ci.org/int-en/events/954/
外国人のための初めての日本舞踊講座
日本の伝統文化を体験したい方、日本舞踊に挑戦してみませんか？
はじめての人向けに、プロの先生がていねいに教えます。最終日は、着物を着てステージで踊りを発表します！
●日時
【練習】①2020年1月31日（金） ②2月7日（金） ③2月21日（金）14:30～16:30
【本番】④2020年2月22日（土）※板橋区立グリーンホールでおこなわれるイベント「日本語スピーチ大会」のハーフタイムショーで、踊りを発表します
（イベントの時間は13:00～16:00。当日は11:00頃集合、踊りの発表は14:00頃を予定）
●場所：板橋区立文化会館（板橋区大山東町51-1）、板橋区立グリーンホール（板橋区栄町36-1）
●対象：外国人 ※①～④すべての日程に参加できる人
●人数：20人
●申し込み：
2019年12月13日（金）までに、ホームページから申しこんでください。
https://www.itabashi-ci.org/int/events/2906/
Itabashi Culture and International Exchange Foundation
TEL: 03-3579-2015
Email: kkouryu@city.itabashi.tokyo.jp
