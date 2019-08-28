International Party Shinjuku at ORIZURU bar in Kabukicho
- Aug 28, 2019
September 6 (Fri.) 19:00 – 21:00
Join one of the longest-running international party in Tokyo. Located Shinjuku Kabuki-cho.
We have visitors from all over the world. Join to practice your second language or just make friends from different countries.
Held every Friday in Kabukicho from September 2019!
Even one person can participate with peace of mind! !
●Place
ORIZURU (DJ BAR, CLUB, SHINJUKU)
●Fees :
Entrance fee: 1,000yen including one drink
cash-on from second cups.
Drinks:
Soft drinks, Alcoholic. Between 300yen to 500yen
No reservation required!!
International Party Shinjuku at ORIZURU bar in Kabukicho
2019年9月6日（金）19:00～21:00
東京新宿にある一番歴史のあるインターナショナルパーティーに参加してみませんか？お一人様、ご友人と一緒に等々幅広い方にご参加いただけると嬉しいです！
歌舞伎町で毎週金曜日開催！お一人でも安心してご参加いただけます！！
30年の歴史があり、世界中から参加していただいております。第二言語の練習や海外のお友達作りに是非ご利用ください。
●場所
ORIZURU (DJ BAR, CLUB, SHINJUKU)
●参加費
入場料:1,000円ワンドリンク込
2杯目以降はキャッシュオンになります。
ドリンク:
ソフトドリンク、アルコール（300円〜500円）
予約は不要です！！
Party Information:
https://www.international-party.jp/orizuru-bar/1739
Contact:
International Party Shinjuku
Mail form: https://www.international-party.jp/contact
