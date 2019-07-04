Green Tea Party with Koto(13strings) Music Performance

Green Tea Party! Enjoy tasting Japanese tea and listening to the authentic Koto music.

Take the rare chance to see a live performance of the traditional Japanese instrument, the Koto in Tokyo. There is no music charge, but you are required to order one tea set (from 500yen-) .

There will be 2 koto performers under Ikuta School who play authentic koto music. Music starts at 7:00pm and ends at 7:40pm.

No Music Charge

(R.S.V.P​)

Place: Tsukimasa Shimokitazawa

Date: Thu. July 25th

Open: 6:30pm

Music: 7:00pm – 7:40pm

Close: 8:00pm

There is no music charge, but only limited seats are available, so reservations are required. Please register to attend the event. You are required to order one tea set.

https://teaparty-kotomusic.wixsite.com/event?lang=en

Green Tea Party -箏の生演奏で日本茶を味わう-

下北沢にある日本茶喫茶店「つきまさ」は日本茶だけを提供する東京都内でも数少ない日本茶専門喫茶店。

その日本茶喫茶店で、生田流筝曲を勉強中の女子2人が月1回定期的に箏の生演奏をしています。お席に限りがございますので、ご予約が必要となりますが、誰でもお気軽にご入場いただけます。

入場無料

会場：つきまさ下北沢

開催日：7/25(木)

入場無料（ミュージックチャージ無し）ですが、お席でお茶のオーダーをお願いします。

開場：18:30

演奏開始：19:00

閉店：20:00

お席に限りがございますので申し込み/Registerボタンからご参加登録お願いします。

https://teaparty-kotomusic.wixsite.com/event?lang=ja