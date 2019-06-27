Free entrance to the brand new Ninja Place!!
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Jun 27, 2019
VR NINJA DOJO is a brand-new place that offers a mix of virtual and real “ninja experience” for foreigners.
Change into ninja costumes, complete ninja training, and test your skills in virtual reality. You can have a great ninja experience.
This offer is available only for first 200 foreigners in Japan, Because we want many people to know this DOJO.
Check the image 2 for details.
(Reservation required)
【忍者×VR】最新の忍者体験施設へ無料ご招待！
VR忍者道場は、リアルとバーチャルを融合させた「忍者体験」を、外国人に向けて提供する新しい体験施設です。
忍者衣装に着替え、 忍術訓練や、 VRを使用した戦闘訓練で本格的な忍者体験ができます。
今回は多くの方に知ってもらいたいという思いから在日外国人の方を対象に先着200名様限定で無料ご招待します。
詳細は画像をご覧ください。（要予約）
VR NINJA DOJO (Five for Co., Ltd.)
VR忍者道場（株式会社Five for）
E-mail: invitation.vrnd@fivefor.jp
URL: https://vr-ninja.jp
