Exhibition of Calligraphy as Modern Art
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- May 21, 2019
“Art Shodo Festa 2019” will be held from June 21 to 23 at Mitaka City Arts Center (Tokyo). It’s one of the largest events in Japan for the appreciation of calligraphy as a modern art form. During the period, there will be panel events, lectures, and performances. Admission is 600 yen (covers all three days).
現代アートとしての初動の展覧会
「ART SHODO FESTA 2019」が6月21日～23日に三鷹市芸術文化センター（東京）で開催される。これは現代アートとしての書道作品が楽しめる、国内最大規模のイベント。期間中はトークイベントや講演会、パフォーマンスなども行われる。入場料600円（3日間フリーパス）
Art Shodo Festa 2019
https://artshodofesta.tumblr.com/
