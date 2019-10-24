Enjoying Good Food Around Japan

“The 6th Gotochi Nabe Festival @ Hibiya Park” will be held at Hibiya Park (Chiyoda City, Tokyo) from November 22 to 24. At this event visitors will be able to enjoy good food from around Japan with a special emphasis on dishes cooked in pots. On built to purpose stages, there will be performances by local idols (pop stars representing particular regions) and street artists. There will be no fee charged for admission nor for the performances. The prices for nabe (hot pot) dishes start from 600 yen.

全国各地のグルメが楽しめる

「第６回ご当地鍋フェスティバル＠日比谷公園」が日比谷公園（東京都千代田区）で11月22日～24日に開催される。これは全国各地の鍋料理を中心にご当地グルメが楽しめるイベント。特設ステージではご当地アイドルや大道芸などが行われる。入場、ステージの観覧は無料。鍋料理は600円より。

“The 6th Gotochi Nabe Festival @ Hibiya Park”

https://nabefes.com/