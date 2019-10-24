Enjoying Good Food Around Japan
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Oct 24, 2019
“The 6th Gotochi Nabe Festival @ Hibiya Park” will be held at Hibiya Park (Chiyoda City, Tokyo) from November 22 to 24. At this event visitors will be able to enjoy good food from around Japan with a special emphasis on dishes cooked in pots. On built to purpose stages, there will be performances by local idols (pop stars representing particular regions) and street artists. There will be no fee charged for admission nor for the performances. The prices for nabe (hot pot) dishes start from 600 yen.
全国各地のグルメが楽しめる
「第６回ご当地鍋フェスティバル＠日比谷公園」が日比谷公園（東京都千代田区）で11月22日～24日に開催される。これは全国各地の鍋料理を中心にご当地グルメが楽しめるイベント。特設ステージではご当地アイドルや大道芸などが行われる。入場、ステージの観覧は無料。鍋料理は600円より。
“The 6th Gotochi Nabe Festival @ Hibiya Park”
https://nabefes.com/
Information From Hiragana Times
-
November 2019 issue will be on sale now!（ひらがなタイムズ11月号）
October 19, 2019
-
October 2019 issue will be on sale soon!（ひらがなタイムズ10月号）
September 18, 2019
-
September 2019 issue will be on sale soon!（ひらがなタイムズ9月号）
August 18, 2019
Topics in Japan
-
Enjoying Good Food Around Japan
October 24, 2019
-
International Party Shinjuku at ORIZURU bar in Kabukicho
October 21, 2019
-
Jewelry shop “Blue Door Kyoto
October 15, 2019
-
An Aquarium Where Visitors Can Enjoy Goldfish
July 30, 2019
-
江戸夏夜会 by 1→10 〜旧芝離宮恩賜庭園〜
July 24, 2019
Topics in Japane Category
- Events (17)
- Guidance & Lessons (4)
- New Products & Services (8)
- Spots (3)
Products
- Hiragana Times Magazine Subscription (Print Version) From: ¥6,000 for 1 year
- Workout Series "Japanese History Makers" ¥16,500
- Exploring JAPANese through Manga (Digital Version) ¥2,800
- Intensive Monthly Japanese Course ¥55,000
- Hiragana Times Back Issues 2018 (12 Digital Issues) ¥6,000