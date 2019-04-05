“Creema Craft Party 2019” will be held this spring(4/6-7: Sat-Sun).

This event will bring approximately 3,000 Creema artists and creators with their hand-crafted products.

We also have a workshop where you can make one of a kind accessories such as a lather coin case and traditional Japanese crafts.

The theme for the 5th event is “Sakura Blossoms”.

Special content includes a real cherry tree within the event hall and an exhibition corner with approximately 100 “sakura motif” works by creators.

Please come and join us at the event!

関西最大級の手づくりの祭典「クリーマクラフトパーティ2019」開催！

クリエイターの感性と技術、そして

日本のものづくり文化を関西エリアから大きく発信する

クラフトイベント「クリーマクラフトパーティ2019」が今年は春に開催されます。

第5回の開催テーマは“桜咲く”。

思いやこだわりの詰まった作品との出会いを、

満開の桜を愛でるようにワクワクした気持ちで楽しんでいただきたい、

そんな思いが込められています。

イベントの特別企画として、会場内には生花の桜の樹が出現するとともに、

クリエイターによる『桜モチーフ』作品約100点が並ぶ展示コーナーもご用意しております。

親子に大人気の伝統工芸品を扱うワークショップや

お花見スタンプラリー企画では、ハズレなしのCreema『桜くじ』など、楽しみが盛りだくさん。

毎日がちょっと豊かになる作品に出会えるチャンス！

For Details

URL: https://craftparty.jp/

Creema

クリーマクラフトパーティ運営事務局

03-6447-0105 (Japanese only)