An Aquarium Where Visitors Can Enjoy Goldfish
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 30, 2019
At Sumida Aquarium (Sumida City, Tokyo), an event titled “Tokyo Goldfish Wonderland 2019” is being held until October 31. This year, in line with the “nostalgic” theme, a cute retro exhibition space has been created. For instance, when you step onto a floor on which images of goldfish have been projected, ripples spread out from under your feet. Here’s it’s possible to enjoy an exhibition of various kinds of goldfish in a typically Japanese atmosphere.
金魚が楽しめる水族館
すみだ水族館（東京都墨田区）にて「東京金魚ワンダーランド2019」が10月31日まで開催されている。今年は「懐かしさ」をテーマに、レトロでかわいい展示空間に。金魚の映像が映し出された床を歩くと、踏んだところから波紋が広がるなどの演出がされている。日本的な雰囲気のなか、さまざまな金魚の展示が楽しめる。
Sumida Aquarium
https://www.sumida-aquarium.com/en/
