An Aquarium Where Visitors Can Enjoy Goldfish

At Sumida Aquarium (Sumida City, Tokyo), an event titled “Tokyo Goldfish Wonderland 2019” is being held until October 31. This year, in line with the “nostalgic” theme, a cute retro exhibition space has been created. For instance, when you step onto a floor on which images of goldfish have been projected, ripples spread out from under your feet. Here’s it’s possible to enjoy an exhibition of various kinds of goldfish in a typically Japanese atmosphere.

金魚が楽しめる水族館

すみだ水族館（東京都墨田区）にて「東京金魚ワンダーランド2019」が10月31日まで開催されている。今年は「懐かしさ」をテーマに、レトロでかわいい展示空間に。金魚の映像が映し出された床を歩くと、踏んだところから波紋が広がるなどの演出がされている。日本的な雰囲気のなか、さまざまな金魚の展示が楽しめる。

Sumida Aquarium
https://www.sumida-aquarium.com/en/

