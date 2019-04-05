7,000 curry bread in a week comes in Kyoto!
~Curry bread marche in Daimaru Kyoto~
Curry bread marche and a problem-solving game will be held in Daimaru Kyoto by Japan Currypan Association (JCA), a General Incorporated Association in Japan. Curry bread marche will be held from May 1st (Wed) to May 7th (Tue), and curry breads that have gotten Curry-pan GP award will come there. The problem-solving game will held in May 4th (Sat) and May 5th (Sun). JCA has been a sponsor on them.
Time: 11:00 until sold the all out
Place: Special place in Daimaru Kyoto (BF xx)
Access: 1 min on foot from Karasuma Sta. of Hankyu Kyoto line (direct through underground road)
2 min on foot from Shijo Sta. of Karasuma line (direct through underground road)
Price range: 400 to 600 yen (planned)
Check out the special website!
https://currypanmarche-kyoto.jp/
厳選カレーパン 7日間で７０００個がパンの都にやってくる！
～カレーパンマルシェin大丸京都店開催のお知らせ～
一般社団法人日本カレーパン協会（東京都渋谷区、理事長やすひさてっぺい）は２０１９年５月1日（水）～７日（火）の７日間、大丸京都店で行われる、カレーパングランプリ受賞のカレーパンだけを集めたカレーパンイベント、『カレーパンマルシェ』と、５月4日（土）・５日（日）の２日間に同時開催されるイベント「家族で遊ぼう!! 謎を解き明かし、カレーパンをゲット!!」を後援いたします。
時 間：11時〜（売切れ次第、終了）
場 所：大丸京都店 地階西入口特設
＜電車でお越しの場合＞
阪急京都線烏丸駅より徒歩1分（地下道直結）
地下鉄烏丸線四条駅より徒歩2分（地下道直結）
価格帯：４００円〜６００円（予定）
●特設サイトはこちら●
https://currypanmarche-kyoto.jp/
Contact Us
Japan curry bread Association
一般社団法人日本カレーパン協会
Spokesman：Yasuhisa/Ishii
Phone: 03-4588-0180
Mail: jimukyoku@currypan.jp
