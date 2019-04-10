第6回カレーEXPO カレー有名店40店が勢ぞろい！
It is an event where curry stores with a reputation in Kansai gather.
関西で評判のカレー店が一同に介するイベントです。
2016年より開催したカレーEXPOは6回目の開催を迎え、今回もグルメブロガー、カレー通が厳選した店舗が大集結！開催毎に新店舗が出店し、今人気のスリランカカレー、スパイスカレー、インド、南インド系、欧風カレーなどさまざまなジャンルのカレーが今回も一堂に味わえます。またカレールーはハーフサイズでの提供のため、食べ比べしやすいのも本イベントの魅力です。また同時にブロガーがオススメするスイーツEXPOや、カレーパン協会プロデュースのカレーパンサミット、ロハスフェスタで人気の手作り雑貨店が集まる蚤の市、よしもと漫才などのイベントが盛りだくさん。
日時：5月3日（金祝)～6日(月・祝) （計4日間）
開場09：30 終了17：00 ※公園入園は16:30まで
場所:万博記念公園 東の広場
お問合せ：
カレーEXPO事務局（株式会社シティライフＮＥＷ内）
TEL：06-6338-0641
メール：curry@citylife-new.com
ホームページ：http://www.curryexpo.com
