300BAR NEXT – 5th Anniversary Party

Celebrating GINZA300BAR NEXT’s 5th anniversary from April 26 until April 30, 2019

GINZA 300BAR NEXT is celebrating its 5th anniversary from Friday, April 26 until Tuesday, April 30, 2019 serving up limited label shochu, cocktails, and a special menu – all to the smooth tunes of guest DJs.

You can also try and taste the 5 major whiskeys for only 1000 yen!

Come and celebrate together at GINZA 300BAR NEXT for these 5 days for our 5th anniversary!

Dates: From April 26th until April 30th, 2019
Place: GINZA 300BAR NEXT
Come and celebrate the 5th anniversary together!

5周年パーティー @ 銀座300BAR NEXT店

300BAR NEXTは今年で5周年！
ご愛顧いただいておりますお客様に、感謝の気持ちを込めてNEXT 5 Day partyを開催いたします。
イベント当日は、NEXT店でこれまでPlayしたDJアーティストオールスターが勢揃い！
また限定ラベルの焼酎やカクテル、スペシャルフード、5大ウィスキーの飲み比べもご用意。
最高の5日間をお楽しみください。

〇開催日： 2019年4月26日（金）～4月30日（火）
〇開催場所: 銀座300BAR NEXT
イベントホームページ

Contact Us

Three Hundred Bar Co., Ltd.
Contact: Maeda / Takahashi
Tel: 03-3593-8300
Mail: info02@300bar.com
http://www.300bar.com/en/

