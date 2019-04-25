300BAR NEXT – 5th Anniversary Party
- TARUISHI Hiragana Times
- Apr 25, 2019
GINZA 300BAR NEXT is celebrating its 5th anniversary from Friday, April 26 until Tuesday, April 30, 2019 serving up limited label shochu, cocktails, and a special menu – all to the smooth tunes of guest DJs.
You can also try and taste the 5 major whiskeys for only 1000 yen!
Come and celebrate together at GINZA 300BAR NEXT for these 5 days for our 5th anniversary!
Dates: From April 26th until April 30th, 2019
Place: GINZA 300BAR NEXT
https://www.300bar.com/300bar-next-5th-anniversary-party/
5周年パーティー @ 銀座300BAR NEXT店
300BAR NEXTは今年で5周年！
ご愛顧いただいておりますお客様に、感謝の気持ちを込めてNEXT 5 Day partyを開催いたします。
イベント当日は、NEXT店でこれまでPlayしたDJアーティストオールスターが勢揃い！
また限定ラベルの焼酎やカクテル、スペシャルフード、5大ウィスキーの飲み比べもご用意。
最高の5日間をお楽しみください。
〇開催日： 2019年4月26日（金）～4月30日（火）
〇開催場所: 銀座300BAR NEXT
イベントホームページ
Contact Us
Three Hundred Bar Co., Ltd.
Contact: Maeda / Takahashi
Tel: 03-3593-8300
Mail: info02@300bar.com
http://www.300bar.com/en/
