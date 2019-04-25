GINZA 300BAR NEXT is celebrating its 5th anniversary from Friday, April 26 until Tuesday, April 30, 2019 serving up limited label shochu, cocktails, and a special menu – all to the smooth tunes of guest DJs.

You can also try and taste the 5 major whiskeys for only 1000 yen!

Come and celebrate together at GINZA 300BAR NEXT for these 5 days for our 5th anniversary!

Dates: From April 26th until April 30th, 2019

Place: GINZA 300BAR NEXT

https://www.300bar.com/300bar-next-5th-anniversary-party/

5周年パーティー @ 銀座300BAR NEXT店

300BAR NEXTは今年で5周年！

ご愛顧いただいておりますお客様に、感謝の気持ちを込めてNEXT 5 Day partyを開催いたします。

イベント当日は、NEXT店でこれまでPlayしたDJアーティストオールスターが勢揃い！

また限定ラベルの焼酎やカクテル、スペシャルフード、5大ウィスキーの飲み比べもご用意。

最高の5日間をお楽しみください。

〇開催日： 2019年4月26日（金）～4月30日（火）

〇開催場所: 銀座300BAR NEXT

イベントホームページ

Contact Us

Three Hundred Bar Co., Ltd.

Contact: Maeda / Takahashi

Tel: 03-3593-8300

Mail: info02@300bar.com

http://www.300bar.com/en/