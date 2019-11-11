2019 Autumn Special Offer at Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple

Taizo-in Buddhist Temple is one of the 46 sub-temples situated in Japan’s largest Zen temple complex,Myoshin-ji in northwestern Kyoto. Visitors can enjoy Hyonenzu, known as the oldest water-ink painting in Japan and explore their spectacular Japanese Pond Garden, Yoko-en which Taizo-in is famous for. This autumn, Taizo-in is offering a special offer for you to explore the beauty of their autumn foliage and enjoy relaxing Zen cuisine experience in a private room inside their historical building.

Saturday 16 November – Sunday 1 December 2019 *Reservation required

［Day Tour(1)］11:30 am – 1:00 pm

［Day Tour(2)］1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

［Night Illuminations Tour(1)］5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

［Night Illuminations Tour(2)］7:00 pm – 8:30 pm (gate closes)

［Day Tour］5,000 yen(incl. tax and special admission fee)

［Night Illuminations Tour］8,500 yen(incl. tax and special admission fee)

［Night Special Illuminations Tour］16,000 yen (incl. tax and special admission fee)

妙心寺退蔵院「観楓会」

妙心寺 退蔵院(臨済宗妙心寺派大本山 妙心寺塔頭)では、2019年11月16日(土)～12月1日(日)の期間、「妙心寺退蔵院 お食事付き『観楓会』」を開催いたします。四季の華やぎと禅寺の落ち着いた佇まいを兼ね備えた、秋の池泉回遊式庭園では、池のまわりを楓の木々が美しく色づきます。そこで今秋も紅葉の見頃にあわせて、妙心寺御用達精進料理店「阿じろ」のお食事付きで特別に拝観いただけるプランを、昼・夜の2つの時間帯でご用意！いずれも人数限定・ガイド付きで開催します。夜間拝観時には、庭園の貸切ライトアップを特別に行います。今季より、数多くのプロジェクションマッピング等手掛けるウシオ電機によるライトアップが完成致しました。風景に合わせ、更に幻想的な世界観に包まれます。

2019年11月16日(土)～12月1日(日) ※予約制・雨天決行

【昼食プラン】①11:30～13:00 ／ ②13:00～14:30 ご参加費：5,000円

【夕食プラン】①17:30～19:00 ／ ②19:00～20:30 ご参加費：8,500円

http://taiken.onozomi.com/2019au_en/

yoyaku@onozomi.com

Nozomi, Inc Experience Program Office (10:00 am – 6:00 pm)